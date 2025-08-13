US and Russia suggest ‘West Bank-style occupation of Ukraine’
Russia would have both economic and military control of the occupied parts of Ukraine under the proposal
The U.S. and Russia are set to suggest a West Bank-style occupation of Ukraine as a way of ending the war, according to The Times.
Under the proposed plans, Russia would have both economic and military control of the occupied parts of Ukraine, utilizing its own governing body, mimicking Israel’s control of Palestinian territory taken from Jordan during the 1967 conflict.
The suggestion was put forward during discussions between President Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff and his Russian counterparts, a source with insight into the U.S. National Security Council told the paper.
Witkoff, who also serves as the White House’s Middle East envoy, reportedly backs the suggestion, which the U.S. thinks solves the issue of the Ukrainian constitution prohibiting giving up territory without organizing a referendum.
While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected any notion of ceding territory, the new occupation proposal may lead to a truce following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022.
According to the proposal, Ukraine’s borders would remain officially unchanged, similar to the borders of the West Bank, even as Israel controls the territory.
“It’ll just be like Israel occupies the West Bank,” the source told The Times.
Trump is set to meet Putin at a summit in Alaska on Friday. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt referred to the meeting as a “listening exercise” on Tuesday.
More follows...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments