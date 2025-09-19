Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tens of thousands of Cuban mercenaries are being recruited to fight for the Russian army in Ukraine, according to Kyiv’s military intelligence agency.

Andriy Yusov, a representative of the intelligence agency, said that at least 20,000 Cuban citizens had travelled to Russia to join the war against Ukraine.

The agency said it had uncovered details of both men and women signing contracts with the Russian military, adding that Cuba is “at the very top” of the list of countries supplying foreign mercenaries to Russia.

Mr Yusov told US House representatives in a national security briefing that the Cuban mercenaries are being “attracted by fraud”, and then held against their will and unable to leave after their contract expires.

open image in gallery Drones carry Russian and Belarusian flags at a training ground during the joint ‘Zapad-2025’ military drills near Borisov, Belarus earlier this week ( Reuters )

“The main factor why Cubans go and fight with Russia against Ukraine is the payouts,” he told the virtual briefing. “The average monthly salary for Cuban mercenaries in Russia is $2,000 (£1,500) per month.

“It’s not a significant amount of money, but for the impoverished people of Cuba, this is a significant [amount].”

Mr Yusov described a grim survival outlook for the Cuban soldiers, whose average age on signing these contracts, he said, is 35. “This is the age when people should be building families and working hard, but unfortunately they choose to go for war,” he said. “Unfortunately, this is the age when young Cuban men die for the imperialist ambitions of Vladimir Putin.”

Data on the outcomes for mercenary soldiers can be hard to come by, especially because most are placed in so-called “meat-grinder” units in respect of which no formal records are kept. However, based on the available data, authorities said the average time for which a foreign fighter can expect to survive is between four and five months.

open image in gallery Mercenaries are usually placed in ‘meat-grinder’ units, the panel heard ( AP )

Time in combat is also often short, he said, with the majority of foreigners held in Ukrainian captivity having surrendered during their first combat mission.

Mr Yusov said there are a number of reasons why Russia is recruiting Cubans by the thousands: “It is beneficial for Putin’s regime to attract Cuban mercenaries,” he told the panel. “If a foreigner dies, there are no social payouts and no responsibility; there are no relatives inside Russia who are unhappy with the war; and of course, fewer dead Russians.”

He said it also supports a “propaganda myth” that there is “global support” for Putin’s war. “It’s much cheaper to attract a Cuban mercenary than a Russian soldier,” he added.

But despite the meagre $2,000 per month wage in exchange for putting their life on the line, Mr Yusov described how many Cubans are lured in by “fraud” and left unable to escape their contract later.

Slides shown to the panel explained how the language barrier between the two countries means that soldiers are often unable to understand the documents they are signing. They also struggle to comprehend instructions during military training, or on the battlefield, and have difficulty communicating with other soldiers – all of which, he said, contributes to a lack of informed consent on the part of the mercenaries.

He said that only 39 Cubans had been confirmed as having been killed during the war, but that “simple extrapolation” shows that this is only a fraction of the “hundreds” killed – most of whom, he said, had been marked as missing in action.

One Cuban woman, whose husband went missing in January 2025, wrote to the Russian human rights ombudsman asking him for information on her husband’s disappearance, Mr Yusov said.

open image in gallery Cuba has been experiencing blackouts as it struggles with ageing infrastructure and fuel shortages (File picture) ( AP )

“She says that she has a young kid and is desperately searching for her husband. The tragedy is that the Russian government will not pay her anything, and neither will the Cuban government, as unfortunately he’s missing in action, not formally dead – and of course, even if he is found, she won’t receive any payouts.”

He added that Russia is also signing up Cuban women, showing a contract gathered by Ukrainian intelligence as evidence of the first confirmed case of a Cuban woman being recruited.

Further letters obtained by Ukrainian intelligence agencies claimed to show that Cuban mercenaries are being held in captivity beyond the end of their contract. One man, Julio Concepcion Ayala, was stationed in Feodosia in Crimea. He wrote to the human rights council of Russia complaining that he had been fighting from January 2024 to January 2025 without his promised annual break, and hadn’t been paid in December 2024.

Mr Yusov said he was asking to be released and receive his payout, but was still being held by force in Crimea.

Earlier this year, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that more than 150 Chinese mercenaries recruited by Putin were fighting against Ukraine. He accused the Kremlin of recruiting Chinese people via social media, but Chinese officials branded the allegations “totally unfounded”.