About 155 Chinese mercenaries are fighting for the Russian military against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed.

The Kremlin is recruiting Chinese people via social media – and Beijing knows it, according to Ukrainian intelligence, Mr Zelensky said.

He said Kyiv was trying to assess whether the recruits were receiving instructions from the Chinese government.

In China, officials branded the allegations "totally unfounded".

Ukraine says there are “many more” Chinese nationals fighting for Russia following the capture of two soldiers ( Zelensky/Telegram )

But Mr Zelensky said intelligence chiefs had the details of 155 Chinese citizens fighting for the Russian army, adding: “We believe that there are many more of them.”

He showed journalists documents that he said listed the names, passport numbers and personal information on the recruits, including when they arrived in Russia for military training and departed for service.

On Tuesday the Ukrainian leader announced the military had captured two Chinese men fighting alongside the Russian army on Ukrainian soil in the eastern Donetsk region, saying there were “significantly more” of them. It was the first time Ukraine had made such a claim about Chinese fighters in the war.

On Wednesday, he said Ukraine was willing to exchange the two prisoners of war for Ukrainian soldiers held captive in Russia.

He stopped short of saying the Chinese government authorised the mercenaries' involvement in Ukraine, but said Beijing officials were aware of Russia's campaign to recruit Chinese mercenaries – although he provided no evidence.

China has provided strong diplomatic support for Russia since it launched its war on Ukraine in February 2022.

It has also sold Russia machinery and microelectronics that can be used to make weapons, Western officials say, in addition to providing an economic lifeline through trade in energy and consumer goods.

But China is not believed to have knowingly provided Russia with troops, weapons or military expertise.

A spokesperson for China's foreign ministry said earlier the government had always required its citizens to avoid areas of armed conflict and "especially to avoid participating in the military operations of any party".

Spokesperson Lin Jian said China had played a "constructive role in politically resolving the Ukraine crisis".

US officials have accused Iran of providing Russia with drones, and North Korea of sending thousands of troops and ammunition.

Mr Zelensky said US officials expressed surprise when informed of the presence of Chinese mercenaries in Ukraine.

US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said on Tuesday that reports of Chinese citizens fighting on behalf of Russia were disturbing.

“China is a major enabler of Russia in the war in Ukraine,” Ms Bruce said.