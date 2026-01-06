Costa Del Sol hit by flooding as rivers overflow after Storm Francis deluge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nearly 500 families were forced from their homes as Spain braced for more heavy flooding on the southern coast this week.

Hundreds of residents across Cadiz fled overflowing rivers as Storm Francis brought torrential rainfall to the Costa del Sol.

Dozens of people were also taken to emergency shelters in Malaga’s Estación de Cartama on Sunday as the Guadalhorce river swelled, just days after two people were killed in nearby floods.

Dramatic footage shared on social media showed cars swamped in dirty floodwater and water cascading through floors of an apartment block.

Clara Maria Moya, who had to stay at an emergency shelter on Sunday night, told local outlet Malaga Hoy: “The choice came down to leaving or drowning outright.”

“My house has a meter and a half of water inside,” she added. “We need help … My house is destroyed”

open image in gallery A resident of Estacion de Cartama cleans up after flooding hit Malaga, on 28 December ( EPA )

Residents received an “extraordinary risk” red alert on their phones on Sunday, warning against unnecessary travel as overflowing rivers toppled a wall in the town of Monda and brought down a bridge in Coin.

Monda and nearby Tolox saw 250 litres of rain per square metre in the space of 24 hours, according to the country’s weather agency, Aemet.

Cadiz, on the southern coast, weathered some of the worst of the flooding as the Guadarranque River filled with rainwater on Sunday.

Some 470 people were evacuated from villages and housing developments in San Roque and Los Barrios, downstream from the river. Authorities said they were allowed to return on Monday as weather warnings were lifted.

The nearby Guadarranque reservoir holding back the floods was at 99.83 per cent capacity on Monday and was on the “verge of overflowing”, El Pais reported, citing regional government sources.

After overcoming the worst of the floods, Malaga was hit by hailstorms on Monday afternoon. More than 30 roads nationwide continued to be affected by snowfall, closing routes from Barcelona in the northeast to Toledo and Madrid in the centre.

open image in gallery Spain’s weather agency issued renewed warnings for cold weather and snowfall on Tuesday ( Aemet )

Aemet on Tuesday issued cold weather warnings, forecasting snow and freezing conditions across the country.

Storm Francis, fuelled by Arctic air from the north, has buffeted Spain with rain and snow across the peninsula for days. Eleven autonomous communities have been placed under snow alerts.

The latest weather devastation comes just days after authorities announced two people had been killed in dramatic flooding through Andalusia.

The body of a man whose van was swept away by an overflowing riverbed in Malaga was recovered on 28 December, as authorities confirmed the death of a young person in Granada who was swept away while trying to cross a riverbed on a motorbike.

In Barcelona, a woman was hospitalised after being hit by a lamp post torn down by 70 km per hour winds. Dozens of people were also forced to evacuate from a building damaged by heavy rainfall.