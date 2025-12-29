Is it safe to travel to Spain after floods devastate holiday hotspots?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Popular Spanish holiday destinations have been placed under a yellow weather warning after intense rainfall over the weekend.

Two men have died, and a third is still missing after severe rain hit Malaga on Saturday and Sunday, which caused streets to flood, roads to close and trees to fall.

Emergency services in Andalusia have been responding to incidents including flooded homes, roads blocked by landslides and cars trapped on the road due to snow.

Tourist favourites including Malaga, Granada and Almeria are among the most affected provinces.

As the regions now move to clean up and recover from the floods, here is the latest travel advice for the affected areas of Spain.

Where in Spain is under a weather warning?

Some areas of Andalusia were under red and orange warnings over the weekend, when heavy to torrential rainfall was affecting Málaga, Granada, and Almería.

While these warnings have now been downgraded to yellow, Andalusia’s emergency services have warned those in the area: “Don’t let your guard down”.

The Balearic Islands, parts of Andalusia and southern mainland Spain, are under a low-hazard yellow weather warning due to rainfall and storms in the region, Spain’s meteorological service (Aemet) said.

Aemet added that these active storms could be accompanied by small hail showers.

Minister of Health, Presidency and Emergencies, Antonio Sanz, has asked for "maximum caution, awareness and responsibility" and has requested that people continue to be vigilant.

Andalusia will have a couple of stable days starting from Tuesday, 30 December, but from 1 January, Aemet warns that a new storm is approaching from the Atlantic and will affect the region in the final stretch of the week.

Where has been affected?

Malaga’s principal river, Guadalhorce, burst its banks at the weekend, leading to troops being deployed in the vicinity.

Malaga City Council said that the local police and fire brigade had both responded to dozens of incidents related to the weather.

The council advised those in the Santa Amalia neighbourhood to climb to the upper floors of their buildings on Saturday as a precaution, while others evacuated and moved to safer parts of the province temporarily.

Videos on social media show streets in Rio Grande, Malaga and Marbella flooded.

Two men have been found dead after the severe rainstorms. Andalusia’s emergency services said that the body of a motorcyclist who went missing after being swept away by floodwaters in Íllora, Granada, has been found.

The body of another man who had been missing in Alhaurín el Grande, Malaga, since Saturday has also been found.

The search continues for a third man who disappearedin Alhaurín el Grande, Malaga, and is currently focused on the banks of the Fahala and Guadalhorce rivers.

What is the UK government’s advice?

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has not issued any warnings relating to the recent flooding in Malaga.

It's general advice for flooding in Spain is to check weather warnings from Aemet before travel and follow the advice of local authorities.

Have flights been cancelled?

More than 20 flights bound for Malaga Costa del Sol airport on Saturday were diverted to other cities in Andalusia amid the adverse weather, according to Sur, a Spanish news site for English speakers.

Since then, no more disruption has affected flights arriving and leaving the airport.

What are my rights if my flight is cancelled?

As a passenger, you are covered by UK law if you are departing from an airport in the UK on any airline, arriving at an airport in the UK on an EU or UK airline, or arriving at an airport in the EU on a UK airline.

Airlines must provide you with care and assistance if your flight is cancelled, meaning they must supply you with food and drink (often provided in the form of vouchers), means for you to communicate (often by refunding call costs), accommodation if you are given a new flight the following day, and transport to and from the accommodation or your home.

Situations such as extreme weather, strikes or other ‘extraordinary circumstances’ are not eligible for compensation.

Can I cancel my holiday?

As the FCDO has not warned against non-essential travel to Spain, there will be no special circumstances in place to be able to cancel a trip for a full refund.

The conditions for cancelling your trip will be dependent on your holiday provider, so it’s best to contact them if you’re looking to postpone.

There is no obligation for companies to refund bookings if you want to cancel, and you will not be able to claim on your travel insurance due to safety concerns unless government advice changes.

If you do have travel insurance, some policies include natural disaster cover for an event that prevents you from reaching your holiday destination. Check your insurance policies and speak to your insurer to see where you stand.

Read more: Brit tourist hotspot fines Airbnb €64 million in crackdown on illegal holiday homes