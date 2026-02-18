Christine Largarde to leave ECB early ‘to allow Macron to choose successor’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, is reportedly planning an early departure from her role, ahead of France's presidential election next year, to allow outgoing French leader Emmanuel Macron input into choosing her successor, the Financial Times reported.

Her current term is due to end in October 2027, but the prospect of a far-right victory in France's spring 2027 presidential election has raised concerns, potentially complicating the appointment of a new head for Europe's crucial financial institution.

Citing a source familiar with the matter, the FT indicated that while the exact timing of her exit is undecided, Ms Lagarde wishes for Mr Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to be key in determining her successor. Mr Macron is unable to run for a third term.

ECB says no decision made

"President Lagarde is totally focused on her mission and has not taken any decision regarding the end of her term," an ECB spokesperson said.

The ECB's response is a departure from an earlier guidance on Lagarde. Last year when the FT suggested Lagarde may leave early, the ECB said Lagarde was "determined to complete her term."

open image in gallery Christine Lagarde reacts during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 21, 2026. ( AFP/Getty )

Initial market reaction to Lagarde's possible departure was muted. Bond yields and the euro were barely changed in early trading, indicating investors do not expect a personnel change to herald any major policy shift.

French governor also quit early

The FT report comes only a week after Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said he would step down in June this year, more than a year before the end of his term, allowing Macron to name his replacement before the presidential election.

While it will be up to all leaders from the 21-nation euro zone to pick Lagarde's successor, past practice suggests that any successful candidate must have both German and French support to clinch the role.

There are no formal candidates for the job yet, but several names have been floating among ECB circles as potential ECB presidents.

Knot, De Cos, Nagel seen as candidates

The most prominent among these are former Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot, Bank for International Settlements General Manager Pablo Hernandez de Cos and Bundesbank chief Joachim Nagel.

ECB board member Isabel Schnabel has also said she was interested in the role but EU laws may prevent her from running since board members serve non-renewable terms.

However, Lagarde's name did not surface until shortly before her own nomination seven years ago, suggesting that this race is unpredictable.

Lagarde would leave the ECB at a relatively tranquil time.

open image in gallery Dutch Central Bank President Klaas Knot. ( Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Inflation is at target, interest rates are in a neutral setting, and the euro zone's economic growth is at potential, a rare combination that some have called a central banker's nirvana.

With most if not nearly all major ECB decisions made by consensus, without a formal vote, the change atop the bank is unlikely to shift policy.

Markets currently expect the ECB to keep rates on hold for the rest of the year but exceptional uncertainty in the global environment could quickly alter the outlook.

Lagarde's term runs until October 31, 2027. Prior to heading the ECB, she was managing director of the International Monetary Fund from 2011 to 2019 and before that, the French finance minister.