Christine Lagarde ‘walks out’ of Howard Lutnick’s Davos speech

Trump repeatedly confuses Greenland and Iceland at Davos speech
  • European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde reportedly left a high-profile BlackRock dinner at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
  • Her departure followed a speech by U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, which was heavily critical of Europe.
  • Lutnick's combative remarks sparked heckling from attendees, leading BlackRock CEO Larry Fink to end the dinner prematurely.
  • The ECB declined to comment on the incident, while the U.S. Commerce Department and the World Economic Forum did not immediately respond to inquiries.
  • Separately at Davos, Donald Trump called for "immediate negotiations" for the US to acquire Greenland, stating he would not use force but criticised Denmark for being "ungrateful".
