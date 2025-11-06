Brussels Airport halts operations due to a drone sighting
This is the second time this week Brussels Airport has suspended operations due to drone sightings
Brussels Airport on Thursday temporarily halted its operations due to a drone sighting, a spokesperson for air traffic control Skeyes said on Thursday, without specifying how many drones had been seen.
It was unclear how long operations at Brussels airport would be halted.
On Tuesday, Brussels Airport and Liege Airport closed for several hours after drone sightings.
Drones have caused major disruptions across Europe in recent months, forcing temporary closures of airports in several countries. Some officials have blamed the incidents on "hybrid warfare" by Russia. Moscow has denied any connection with the incidents.
