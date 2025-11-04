All flights grounded at Brussels Airport after ‘drone sighting’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brussels Airport has been closed and all flights grounded after the reported sighting of a drone, Belgian air traffic control has said.

"There are no flights currently landing or taking off," said the spokeswoman, adding she could not estimate how long the airport would remain closed.

The smaller Liege Airport also said it was currently closed after drones had been seen.

Kurt Verwilligen, a spokesperson for the Belgian air traffic control service, said that shortly before 7pm GMT a drone had been seen near Brussels Airport, and the airport had therefore been closed as a security precaution.

Flight data on the Brussels Airport website shows a number of delayed and cancelled flights, with FlightRadar24 reporting some have been diverted. Located 12 kilometres northeast of Brussels, the airport is a major hub for international travel, serving locations including the UK, Dubai, and Turkey.

open image in gallery Travellers are facing delayed and cancelled flights ( BELGA/AFP via Getty Images )

A message on the airport’s website reads: “There are currently no departing or arriving flights at Brussels Airport due to drone sightings around the airport. We will provide updates as soon as we have more information.”

The last flight that appears to have departed is the 19:30 to Prague, with the last arrival into the airport at 19:50 from the Spanish island of Tenerife.

It follows similar closures in the Polish airport Lublin in September this year after multiple Russian drones reportedly crossed into Polish territory, leading to NATO fighter jets being scrambled to intercept them.

Following the incident, the Polish military’s operational command posted on X that ground-based air defence systems were on high alert, stressing that "these actions are preventive in nature" to secure Poland's airspace and protect its citizens.

In September, Copenhagen Airport and Oslo Airport had to be closed briefly as a result of drone sightings, while drones were also seen over a Belgian military air base last weekend.

The nature of any drone incursion and how many drones may have been involved is not yet clear.

