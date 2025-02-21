Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer is reportedly set to propose deploying British troops to Ukraine as part of a 30,000-strong European “reassurance force” during his meeting with Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., next week.

The plan, developed with France, would station troops in key locations such as cities, ports, and nuclear sites – but not near the frontlines.

It would focus on intelligence gathering, airspace monitoring, and securing critical infrastructure.

Sir Keir will present the plan to President Trump during his first official White House visit since the election. He is expected to urge the US to keep fighter jets and missiles on standby in Eastern Europe to deter any Russian violations of a potential agreement.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the plan “unacceptable” for Moscow, while Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned that any Nato troops in Ukraine would be a “direct threat,” regardless of their banner.

News of Sir Keir Starmer’s plans comes amid rising concerns about Britain’s military readiness, with some suggesting the reintroduction of conscription.

Now we want to know what you think: Should British troops be deployed in Ukraine? Do you think Starmer’s proposals go far enough?

Are you worried about the state of Britain’s armed forces? Is there a better way to back Ukraine without direct military involvement?

Share your thoughts in the comments – we’ll feature the most compelling responses.

All you have to do is sign up and register your details – then you can take part in the discussion. You can also sign up by clicking ‘log in’ on the top right-hand corner of the screen.