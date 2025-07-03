Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Authorities are investigating after a British tourist died on a cruise ship travelling through Corfu.

A 67-year-old man died while on a cruise ship that was flying a Maltese flag, the Corfu Port Authority said in a statement.

The man’s body was taken to the hospital for an autopsy and the authority is investigating his death, they added.

"In the morning hours today, the Corfu Port Authority was informed of the death of a 67-year-old foreign passenger (British citizen) on a cruise ship (C/Z) flying the Maltese flag in the port of Corfu,” the statement said.

"The body was transferred to the Corfu General Hospital for an autopsy.

"A preliminary investigation is being conducted by the Corfu Central Port Authority."

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Greece and are in contact with the local authorities.”

open image in gallery A British man is still missing on the Greek island of Karpathos ( Getty/iStock )

The death comes after another British man went missing on the Greek island of Karpathos, sparking a large-scale search in rough terrain.

The man’s disappearance was reported on Saturday by an accommodation owner, who had not heard from her guest since the previous day, according to Greek newspaper Ethnos.

A search involving teams from the fire department, Greek police and local residents and volunteers was immediately launched, and the man’s hire car was found, but despite days of searching, there has been no report that he has been found.

His vehicle was located in a remote area of Tristomo, making the search effort difficult, local media reported.

The search was bolstered with a five-member hiking team from Rhodes, who joined the operation on Wednesday according to Karpathiaka Nea. Rescue teams are also using a drone to help track the man down.

The man had reportedly gone hiking in the area several days ago, and the island has been experiencing temperatures of up to 34C each day.