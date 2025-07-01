Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A search operation to locate a British tourist who vanished on the Greek holiday island of Karpathos entered its fourth day on Tuesday.

The man’s disappearance was reported on Saturday by an accommodation owner, who said she had not heard from her guest since the previous day, according to Greek newspaper Ethnos .

A search was immediately launched and the man’s rental car was found, but authorities have not successfully found another trace of the man’s possible location.

The man went missing in a remote area of Tristomo in northern Karpathos, local outlet Karpathiaka Nea reports.

open image in gallery The tourist went missing from the rugged northern part of the island near Tristomo, according to local reports ( Getty/iStock )

Rescue teams from the fire department, Greek police and local residents and volunteers have helped in the search, Karpathiaka Nea reports, but the area is remote and difficult terrain has complicated the search.

Rescue teams are growingly increasingly anxious over the man’s welfare as each passing hour is considered critical to his welfare, according to Ethnos.

Temperatures in Karpathos reached the mid-30s over the weekend, with daily maximums of 34C on Saturday and Sunday and overnight minimums of over 20C each night.

open image in gallery The terrain has hampered search efforts ( Getty/iStock )

The Dodecanese islands, which include Karpathos, remain under a yellow heat alert for Tuesday with temperatures of up to 34C in the region, according to the Hellenic National Meteorological Agency.

On Wednesday that alert rises to orange, with temperatures of up to 35C forecast for parts of the Dodecanese.

An ongoing heatwave has swept Europe, and in Greece there have been reports of some tourist islands struggling with a lack of water.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: "We are supporting the family of a British man who is missing in Greece and are in contact with the local authorities.”