Britain and Germany to build ‘super missile’ in joint military project

Britain and Germany are set to develop a new “super-missile” as the two countries vowed to protect each other from attack, German media reported.

The two nations are launching a joint military project to build a “super-Taurus” long-range missile system over the next ten years to deter Russian aggression, according to Politico.

Germany already has around 600 Taurus missiles, which have a range of 500km, and has refused to allow Ukraine to use them against Russia.

On Thursday, the UK and Germany signed a wide-ranging friendship treaty as German chancellor Friedrich Merz visited London.

The treaty includes a clause on mutual assistance which, "in light of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, is highly significant", a German official said earlier this week.

open image in gallery The Prime minister and German chancellor had talks at Downing Street, London, on his first official visit to the UK (Leon Neal/PA) ( PA Wire )

Britain and Germany pledged to "pursue joint export campaigns" to drum up orders from other countries for equipment they make jointly, such as the Typhoon Eurofighter jet and the Boxer armoured vehicle.

That could help boost sales, and represents a significant reversal from the previous 10 years, when Germany blocked Saudi Arabia and Turkey from buying Typhoons.

Further deepening ties, a German defence tech company, Stark, has also agreed to build a new factory in Britain, the first production facility outside of Germany, to create AI-powered unmanned systems.

Beyond defence, the treaty also includes an agreement to develop a new direct rail link between the two countries and to jointly combat irregular migration.

Germany pledged to outlaw the facilitation of illegal migration to Britain, with a law change by the end of the year.

open image in gallery On Thursday, the UK and Germany signed a wide-ranging friendship treaty as German chancellor Friedrich Merz visited London ( Getty Images )

That would give law enforcement the tools to investigate warehouses and storage facilities used by migrant smugglers to conceal dangerous small boats intended for illegal crossings to Britain.

“This is a historic day for German-British relations," Mr Merz said at the signing ceremony in the Victoria and Albert museum.

“We want to deepen our cooperation in the field of defence, in foreign policy, but also in economic and domestic policy.”

Mr Merz’s trip followed a three-day state visit to Britain by French president Emmanuel Macron, signalling greater cooperation between Europe's top three powers at a time of threats to the continent and uncertainty about their US ally.

Europe has been confronted with new US tariffs since President Donald Trump returned to the White House as well as questions about the US commitment to defend its European allies, including Ukraine against Russia's invasion.