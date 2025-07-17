Prime Minister says UK will ‘work ever more closely’ with Germany

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has hailed the “closeness” of the UK and Germany, as the two nations signed a treaty that is set to free up school exchange visits and passport e-gates.

The Prime Minister and German chancellor Friedrich Merz signed the deal – to be known as the Kensington Treaty – at the V&A Museum on London, as Sir Keir said they will look to “work ever more closely” on issues such as trade, security and defence.

The leaders agreed to “reinforce Euro-Atlantic security” and support their defence forces, in an agreement was also signed by Foreign Secretary David Lammy and his German counterpart Johann Wadephul.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Prime Minister told Mr Merz: “It’s a privilege to have you here today, particularly to sign this Kensington Treaty, which is a very special treaty, because it’s the first of its kind ever, if you can believe it, between our two countries.”

Sir Keir described it as “evidence of the closeness of our relationship as it stands today” as well as a “statement of intent, a statement of our ambition to work ever more closely together”.

The document details the UK and German agreement to “reinforce Euro-Atlantic security and ensure effective deterrence against potential aggressors” through their defence forces, as well as looking to improving defence cooperation in the future.

It also reaffirms support for Nato and Nato allies.

As part of Thursday’s deal, Berlin has agreed to allow some arriving UK passengers to use passport e-gates.

The move will initially be available for frequent travellers and is due to be in place by the end of August.

The treaty also includes the UK and Germany agreeing to establish a taskforce aimed at paving the way for direct train services between the countries.

It is hoped services could begin within the next decade.

The treaty also says that the two nations “value bilateral school and youth exchanges” and will help make them work.

Elsewhere in the treaty it says that the UK and Germany will:

– Cooperate in the joint fight against organised cross-border crime” in an effort to end migrant smuggling.

– Work towards more bilateral work on defence

– Pursue “deep exchanges” on security issues such as arms policy, and chemical biological radiological and nuclear threats as well as counter-terror and space security

The treaty comes as part of a wider visit by Mr Merz as Downing Street looks to boost ties on defence and tackling people smuggling, after Germany committed last year to make facilitating the smuggling of migrants to the UK a criminal offence

Mr Merz is expected to commit to adopting the law change by the end of the year.

Downing Street has described the move as a “significant step”.

Asked if Sir Keir was frustrated by the slow pace of change in Germany, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said that people smuggling is “an international issue that requires international solutions”.

“And over the last year, you’ve seen the Prime Minister working tirelessly to reset relationships across Europe, and you’ve seen a number of examples of the progress of that, not least with the French last week,” he added.

“This is a significant step that will give law enforcement and prosecutors the tools they need to address this scandal of small boats which are destined to cross the Channel being stored and concealed in Germany.”

After the signing ceremony, the two leaders then travelled to Downing Street for a further meeting.

Mr Merz said he had been “surprised” to learn that the agreement was the first UK-Germany treaty since the Second World War.

“We had you in the European Union and we thought that was enough,” he said.

“But we are now learning that it’s not enough so we have to do more on that.”