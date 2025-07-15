Far-right groups ‘hunt’ migrants as violence persists in Spanish town

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Moroccan community leaders have called for calm following four nights of clashes between North African migrants and the far right in the Spanish town of Torre Pacheco.

Police have detained at least 14 people so far over the clashes, considered some of the worst such unrest in the country in recent times, that flared up on Friday after a local man in his 60s was attacked in the street.

More than 120 Civil Guard officers have been deployed to maintain security in the town, a government spokesperson for the region said.

Authorities said three Moroccan citizens suspected of involvement in the assault have been apprehended, including a 19-year-old alleged to be the main perpetrator. He was detained on Monday evening in northern Spain on assault and battery charges.

open image in gallery Police have detained at least 14 people so far over the clashes ( Reuters )

A spokesperson for the central government's office in the Murcia region said none of the suspects lived in Torre Pacheco.

Far-right groups called for anti-migrant protests on Tuesday, as xenophobic messages emerged on social media to "hunt down" residents of North African origin.

In response, leaders of the local Moroccan community urged calm and advised younger members to remain in their homes after dozens took to the streets over the weekend and on Monday, clashing with far-right groups and police.

"We want peace ... We don't want criminals, we don't want violence or people who come from outside to make trouble here," Abdelali, an informal spokesperson for the Moroccan community who has lived in the town for 25 years, told reporters.

open image in gallery People gather on a street as fireworks streak through the night sky ( Reuters )

Police arrested three people overnight after a confrontation with dozens of young men in the San Antonio neighbourhood, home to a majority of the town's first and second generation migrants who represent nearly a third of the town's population of 40,000, according to local government data.

Footage showed some of the protesters, mostly masked, lobbing fireworks at officers in riot gear, who responded by firing rubber bullets.

Hate crimes investigation

Spain's top hate crimes prosecutor, Miguel Angel Aguilar, told SER radio on Tuesday that his office was investigating the events in Torre Pacheco, as well as social media messages inciting violence towards migrants.

He also confirmed regional prosecutors were looking at statements by the leader of far-right party Vox in Murcia, Jose Angel Antelo, who is accused by Spain's ruling Socialist Party of linking immigration to criminality in speeches, media appearances and posts on X.

Late on Monday, the messaging app Telegram shuttered a channel named "DeportThemNowSpain" for "inciting violence".

Reuters reviewed dozens of messages in the channel that included expletive-laden calls to attack Moroccans residing in Torre Pacheco or set fire to their homes.

The Spanish Interior Ministry said police in Mataro, near Barcelona, had arrested an unnamed leader of the supremacist movement "Deport Them Now Europe" suspected of inciting hatred and seized two computers.