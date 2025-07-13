Several injured as anti-migrant violence erupts in Spanish town

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Violent clashes have erupted in a town in southeastern Spain following an attack on an elderly man by unknown assailants earlier this week.

Five people were hurt and one was arrested during the unrest in Torre-Pacheco between far-right groups, local residents and North African migrants on Saturday, local officials said.

It was described as one of the worst such episodes in the country in recent decades.

The town was quieter on Sunday, but government sources said more arrests were expected.

Videos posted on social media showed men dressed in clothes bearing far-right symbols and migrants carrying Moroccan flags hurling objects at each other in Saturday night's violence, which followed several days of lower-intensity unrest.

Tensions flared up between local residents and migrants after the elderly man was attacked in the street on Wednesday, causing injuries from which he is recovering at home.

The reasons behind the assault are unclear, and no one has been arrested.

The central government's representative in the area, Mariola Guevara, told Spanish public TV the attack was being investigated.

She also denounced "hate speech" and "incitement to violence”, and said additional Guardia Civil officers would be deployed to deal with the violence.

Nearly a third of Torre-Pacheco's population is of foreign origin, according to local government data.

The area surrounding the town, which is located in the Murcia region, also hosts large numbers of migrants who work as day labourers in agriculture, one of the pillars of the regional economy.

Less than two weeks ago, Murcia's government had to backtrack on a proposal to buy housing to accommodate unaccompanied migrant minors as the ruling conservative People's Party (PP) was threatened by far-right Vox, whose support the PP needs to pass laws.

In 2000, violent anti-immigration protests broke out in the Almeria town of El Ejido in southern Spain after three Spanish citizens were killed by Moroccan migrants.