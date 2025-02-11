Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

French police have revealed how a British couple died, days after their bodies were found at their home in a rural village in France.

Andrew Searle, 62 and his 56-year-old wife, Dawn Kerr, were found at 12:20 pm on Thursday at their home in the quiet southern French hamlet of Les Pesquiès, south of Villefranche-de-Rouergue.

Results of a post-mortem carried out on Monday revealed that Ms Kerr died after having received “several blows to the head using a blunt or sharp object”, whilst Mr Searle died as a result of hanging.

Ms Kerr’s body showed no signs of sexual assault and Mr Searl “did not show any visible defensive injuries”.

French prosecutors said in a statement that police inquiries were ongoing to determine whether the couple died as a result of a murder-suicide, or if a third party was involved.

The statement said other tests, including toxicology, are currently ongoing.

open image in gallery The couple's home ( Chez Andrew et Dawn )

A neighbour of the British couple found Ms Kerr lying dead in front of her house, “partly undressed”, and called the emergency services at 12.27, prosecutors said.

As they entered, emergency services found the body of Mr Searle hanged inside the house.

Investigators have not ruled out that the retired couple were murdered for “financial motives”.

The prosecutor in charge of the case, Nicolas Rigot-Muller, said: “Investigators are not prioritising any lead between the theory of a domestic crime followed by a suicide, or that of a double homicide carried out by a third party, linked either to a financial motive or the deceased’s past.”

open image in gallery Andrew and Dawn Searle ( Facebook/Andrew Searle )

Mr Searle was a former fraud investigator and detectives are reportedly looking into whether gangsters with a “score to settle” may have been behind the killings.

According to his LinkedIn page, Mr Searle specialised in financial crime prevention who worked at companies including Standard Life and Barclays Bank.

Mr Searle took an early retirement in 2015, after which he is believed to have run into financial troubles when his rental business was forced into liquidation in 2023.

A jewellery box was found near Ms Kerr’s body, but no item or weapon which could have caused the injuries was located. Cash was also found in the couple’s bedroom.

The couple had previously lived in Musselburgh, near Edinburgh before moving to France around 10 years ago.

open image in gallery Dawn and Andrew Searle lived in the French village of Les Pesquies, south of Villefranche-de-Rouergue, pictured (Alamy/PA)

Mr Searle is originally from Sussex, England, while Dawn Searle, a project manager, grew up in Eyemouth in the Scottish Borders. Mrs Searle is the mother of actor and country musician Callum Kerr.

Mr and Mrs Searle were well-liked in the local area, with one neighbour Dominique telling French press: “We knew them, we walked our dogs together. They were very much appreciated locally.

“When they arrived they made contact with the neighbours and in September, they would often have a meal with everyone at their house.”

Mr Searle was pictured entering a tobacconist in the nearby town of Villefranche de Rouergue on the Wednesday evening before his death.

CCTV images obtained by Mail Online show Mr Searle entering the shop at just before 6pm as the shop was closing. He is seen buying a chocolate bar and two 3-euro lottery tickets. He then thanked the shopkeeper and walked back to his car where his wife Dawn was reportedly waiting.

