Ex-Hollyoaks actor grieves after mother and her partner found dead in French hamlet

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The actor son of a British woman found dead near her farmhouse in rural France with her partner has spoken of his grief, as neighbours said the couple had no obvious enemies.

Dawn Searle was discovered dead by a friend alongside her husband Andrew Searle after they failed to meet them for a dog walk in Les Pesquiès, south of Villefranche-de-Rouergue.

Town mayor Jean-Sébastien Orcibal said the deaths were “clearly a homicide” and dismissed speculation that it was a “burglary gone wrong”.

Ms Searle’s son is former Hollyoakes actor Callum Kerr. In a statement posted to social media, the 30-year-old said: "At this time, Callum Kerr, Amanda Kerr, Tom Searle & Ella Searle are grieving the tragic loss of their mother and father, Dawn and Andrew Searle.

"No family member is available for media interviews or comments. We kindly request that their privacy be respected during this difficult period. We will provide updates as appropriate."

open image in gallery Andrew and Dawn Searle at a festival ( Facebook/Andrew Searle )

Mr Kerr moved to the United States to become a country music star after starring in the soap as PC George Kiss.

He previously shared images on social media of him walking Ms Searle down the aisle to marry Mr Searle in 2023.

He wrote at the time: "Not many people can say they walked their own mother down the aisle. What a pleasure! I love you mum.

“Congrats to Dawn and Andy on their wonderful wedding day and here's to a tremendous life together for the happy couple."

Mayor Mr Orcibal said Mr and Ms Searle’s deaths were not a “family tragedy”, suggesting officials believed they did not take their own lives or kill each other.

He added: "These people were well integrated into the village. [Mr Searle] was part of the festival committee a few years ago. They regularly invited the whole neighbourhood to come and have an aperitif at their place and share a festive moment. They knew a lot of people."

Detectives conducted a neighbourhood survey but locals said the couple had no obvious enemies.

“We knew them well," neighbour Dominique Loubière said.

“They had dogs and sometimes we went for walks with them. They got along well with everyone.

“When we arrived, they introduced us to the neighbours. They were very nice."

Mr Kerr moved to the United States to become a country music star after starring in the soap as PC George Kiss.

He previously shared images on social media of him walking Ms Searle down the aisle to marry Mr Searle in 2023.

He wrote: "Not many people can say they walked their own mother down the aisle. What a pleasure! I love you mum. Congrats to Dawn and Andy on their wonderful wedding day and here's to a tremendous life together for the happy couple."

The couple moved to France from Scotland a decade ago after Mr Searle spent his career fighting organised crime and terrorism. This included tackling money-laundering syndicates in countries where sanctions have been imposed, such as Russia.

open image in gallery Dawn Searle’s body was found along with her husband’s at the home ( Dawn Kerr/Facebook )

Mr Searle reportedly also worked in financial crime prevention at Standard Life and Barclays Bank.

Their home is situated in a wooded area near the hamlet of Les Pesquiés which has a population of just a hundred people. It has been turned into an extensive crime scene, where forensic teams have been hunting for evidence. A helicopter and drones flew overhead in the search for clues.

“They were great neighbours,” a local resident told La Dépêche. "We used to walk our pets together. They made us feel really welcome. It's weird to see this happen here, so close to home.

“They were appreciated by everyone and integrated into village life, despite the language barrier”.

The home and its grounds remained cordoned off on Friday, and gendarmes – French police – were carrying out house-to-house enquiries.

An investigating source said: “A criminal enquiry has been launched and the fear is that the couple were murdered.

“They were very fit, and very popular locally, but there is a theory that they were being pursued by criminals from the United Kingdom.

“This is currently the prioritised line of enquiry, because Mr Searle was once involved in the fight against organised crime and terrorism.”

The source added: “It may well be that gangsters with a score to settle are behind these killings.”

Mayor Mr Orcibal was quick to rule out a robbery gone wrong as a cause of the deaths. He told France 3: "We don't really have any burglaries in our commune and especially not violent burglaries".

"There was no knife found at the scene and it does not look like a burglary.”

But one neighbour contradicted the mayor saying that burglaries were “a real problem in the hamlet”.

open image in gallery The couple's home, where they let out a holiday flat ( Chez Andrew et Dawn )

The couple were described as being “well integrated” in the village.

One neighbour said: “Andy and Dawn were lovely – hearing about this is extremely distressing.

“They were extremely friendly, and always out and about. What has happened has caused a lot of fear.”

Another local source said the Searles “had numerous friends locally and further afield including in Britain, and often organised dinner parties”.

open image in gallery The village is north of Toulouse ( Google Maps )

He added: “They both loved the countryside, and were very happily settled.”

The couple’s detached property includes a two-bedroom flat that was regularly occupied by paying visitors.

Villefranche-de-Rouergue, which is in the Aveyron department, is popular with British expats, and UK holiday-home owners.

A spokesperson for the UK’s Foreign Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British couple who died in France and are liaising with the local authorities.”