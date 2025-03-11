Exclusive Diego Maradona film preview

A trial is set to begin for seven medics accused of negligence in their treatment of Argentine footballing icon Diego Maradona, who died in 2020.

Maradona, regarded as one of the greatest footballers the world has ever seen, died aged 60 after suffering a heart attack in his sleep in November 2020.

Neurosurgeon and family doctor Leopoldo Luque and psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov are among the medics facing trial on negligence charges, which could see them imprisoned for up to 25 years.

They are accused of failing to properly care for the Argentine legend in his Buenos Aires home and of failing to adequately hospitalise him. An independent report by 20 medical professionals found that he could still be alive if he had been treated more effectively.

Maradona is a hero in Argentina, which was swept by an outpouring of emotion after his death. Mourners clashed with police outside the presidential palace as huge crowds tried to view his body lying in state.

His career peaked in the 1980s when he played for Italian club Napoli and led Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986. But his life was marred by a long-term cocaine addiction which ledto him being banned from football twice in 1991 and 1994.