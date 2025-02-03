For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A film director has been found guilty of sexually abusing a 12-year-old actress while working on a movie, in one of the first #MeToo-related verdicts in French cinema.

Christophe Ruggia, 60, was accused by actress Adele Haenel of repeatedly touching her inappropriately while working on the movie “The Devils” in 2001, when he was 36. He was sentenced to four years by the French court but will avoid jail, having been issued a two-year suspended term and two years with an electronic ankle bracelet. Ruggia maintains his innocence and will appeal the verdict, his lawyer Fanny Colin told reporters on Monday.

Haenel first publicly accused him of sexual assault in 2019, saying he exercised undue control over her and isolated her from her family and crew members.

open image in gallery Adele Haenel arrives to attend the verdict in Ruggia's trial on February 3 ( REUTERS )

Several French film stars were in the courtroom to listen to the verdict, including Judith Godrèche, a figurehead of France’s #MeToo movement, and director Céline Sciamma, the director of "Portrait of a Lady On Fire" and Haenel’s ex-partner.

Now 35, the award-winning actress and star of “Portrait of a Lady On Fire”, has become one of the leading figures of France’s #MeToo movement.

Haenel accused Ruggia of abusing her from the age of 12 to 15, both during and after filming of “The Devils”. She often went to Ruggia’s house, where he would touch her between the legs and caress her chest, she told investigators.

Ruggia denied the accusations through his lawyers, and in a statement to Mediapart, which first published the accusations from Haenel in November 2019.

open image in gallery Ruggia first carried out the abuse when he was 36 ( AP )

She retired from the film industry in 2023, citing “complacency” over men who were accused of being sexual predators, including Gérard Depardieu, Roman Polanski and Dominique Boutonnat.

It came following a May 2022 interview, in which Haenel accused the film industry of defending a “capitalist, patriarchal, racist, sexist world of structural inequality”.

Gerard Depardieu, one of France’s most famous actors, goes on trial in March accused of sexually assaulting two women on a film set in 2021. Depardieu also denies the accusations.

Prosecutors initially requested a five-year sentence including a three-year suspended prison sentence and two years of wearing an electronic ankle bracelet.

