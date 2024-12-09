Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Film director Christophe Ruggia will go on trial on Monday on charges of sexually abusing actress Adèle Haenel when she was underage, in one of the first #MeToo cases to emerge from French cinema.

Haenel, a prize-winning actress in movies such as “Portrait of a Lady On Fire”, has accused Ruggia of repeatedly touching her inappropriately after they met working on the movie “The Devils” in 2001 when she was 12 and he was 36.

She first publicly accused him in 2019 of exercising undue control over her, isolating her from her family and crewmembers, while also forcing her and co-star Vincent Rottiers into filming gruelling scenes that they were uncomfortable with.

Ruggia denies the allegations, which carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in jail, and a 150,000-euro ($158,000) fine. His lawyer, Fanny Colin, declined to comment to Reuters.

open image in gallery Actress Adele Haenel poses as she arrives to attend the Cesar award ceremony, the equivalent of the Oscars, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 in Paris ( Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Haenel has become the first famous face of the #MeToo movement in France, where the movement has received a much more tepid reaction than in the United States. She has recently retired from the film industry, citing complacency over alleged sexual predators still working in the business.

Ruggia is not the first man in French cinema to face charges over his behaviour on set. Gerard Depardieu, one of France’s leading actors, is due to go on trial next year on accusation of sexually assaulting two women on a film set in 2021.

Haenel accuses Ruggia of abusing her from the age of 12 to 15, during and after the filming of “The Devils,” which tells the story of two abandoned siblings searching for their home.

She told investigators she often went to Ruggia’s house, where he would touch her between her legs and caress her chest. She said his actions affected her school work, and provoked suicidal thoughts.

“Christophe told me that he was in love with me and that the age difference was a curse for him and that unfortunately I was an adult in a child’s body,” she told police.

The trial is expected to last two days. Haenel‘s lawyer did not respond to a request for comment by Reuters.