Anthony Joshua’s driver charged over fatal Nigeria crash that killed two friends

Anthony Joshua's driver has been charged after a crash in Nigeria which injured the boxer and killed two of his close friends, police have said

Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 46, was charged at the Sagamu Magistrate Court on Friday (2 January).

The boxer was taken to hospital on Monday after being rescued from the wreckage of a car crash in Nigeria in which two of his team members were killed.

The former British two-time world heavyweight champion, 36, was pulled from a mangled SUV on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, but sustained only minor injuries.

