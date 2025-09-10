Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New Zealand police released pictures of a newly discovered second campsite where fugitive Tom Phillips was hiding out with his children, saying he clearly had “outside help” during his four years on the run.

Phillips went into hiding with his three children in December 2021 and was killed on Monday in a shootout with police on a remote country road in the Waikato area. A police officer Phillips shot with his high-powered rifle remains in hospital after multiple surgeries, including one to the head.

His eldest child, Jayda, 12, was with him during the shooting, while her two younger siblings, Maverick, 10, and Ember, 9, were found at a bush camp just two kilometres from where Phillips was killed.

On Wednesday, police released pictures of the newly discovered campsite that showed a kitchen and a sleeping area, approximately 200m away from where the young children were found in the first campsite

“It’s a very grim, dimly-lit area, surrounded by dense bush. The tent was well covered and dry,” said detective senior sergeant Andrew Saunders.

“We are currently looking at a number of items at the site. Aside from the burglaries we are now able to link to Tom, it is apparent that he had outside help,” he added.

open image in gallery Pictures show the main campsite where Tom Phillips and his children were hiding in the bush near Waitomo ( AP )

Police believe it to be Phillips’ main campsite for the last few months, but it was not the only place where he had been living with his children for the past four years.

Police have launched a fresh investigation to determine whether Phillips received any assistance. Items recovered from the campsite will be examined to establish whether they are connected to burglaries or were bought on his behalf.

open image in gallery A hidden bush campsite near Waitomo, where fugitive Tom Phillips and his children were living, shown in photos released by New Zealand Police ( AP )

“We think it’s absolutely important that we continue to look for those people that have been supporting Tom Phillips and hold them accountable,” officer Saunders said.

The new campsite hidden in dense bushland, partially concealed by ferns showed a rudimentary shelter built using wooden poles and black plastic sheeting. Scattered belongings inside the shelter showed camping gear, cooking utensils, a plastic stool and buckets.

open image in gallery Police found a gas cylinder, stove and household supplies, suggesting the site was set up for long-term use ( AP )

A closer view showed white gas cylinder and a portable stove, along with tools, containers, and various household items. It appeared to be a semi-permanent setup, stocked with supplies that appeared more extensive than a typical short-term camp.

open image in gallery Tom Phillips came from a farming family in the small rural town of Marokopa ( NZ Police )

Police said the campsite was “very dirty”, cramped. and not very nice for children.

All three children have been reunited and are in child protective custody of the police.

Their mother, known only as Cat, told New Zealand outlet Mata that she is yet to be informed about her possible meeting with her children.