Mystery surrounds how NZ fugitive survived for years in wilderness with children

Police are investigating whether anyone helped a New Zealand father to evade the authorities for nearly four years in the dense bush with his children.

Fugitive Tom Phillips was shot dead by the police on Monday after shooting an officer at close range.

His son and two daughters, now aged 9, 10, and 12, have since been recovered from the wilderness where they had lived since December 2021.

Detectives will now try to “put the puzzle together” of how the family sustained themselves and avoided being found for so many years, the country’s Police Commissioner Richard Chambers said.

Police always believed that Phillips and his family had never travelled far from Marokopa, the tiny rural town where they had previously lived in the farming region of Waikato.

A sizeable reward was offered for any sightings or information of the four, but no one ever turned them in.

open image in gallery Tom Phillips came from a farming family in the small rural town of Marokopa ( NZ Police )

Mr Chambers said officers would seek to uncover the identities of “anybody who may have been helping Mr Phillips”.

The fugitive father was skilled in wilderness survival. But as law enforcement increased patrols in the area, the police were increasingly sure he had help remaining concealed.

The case divided New Zealand and Phillips found supporters online and among residents of the settlement of Marokopa, population 40, where he had lived.

Some locals told visiting reporters that they endorsed his actions.

“I can tell you he is no hero,” Mr Chambers said on Tuesday.

“No one who does this to children, no one who unleashes high-powered rifles on my staff, is a hero, simple as that.”

open image in gallery A quad bike and tyres could be seen at the family’s final campsite in the bush ( New Zealand Police )

Police also released images of the family’s final campsite, a collection of tarpaulins and camouflaged belongings. A quad bike, soda cans and tyres could be seen.

The site was likely a temporary one, officials said, but it was in terrain that had been searched before.

“It’s highly likely that we’ve been very, very close, if not right there,” Mr Chambers said.

Shout-out ends manhunt

An early-morning shoot-out on Monday brought to a close of sorts a lengthy ordeal that has gripped New Zealanders and drawn global headlines.

Phillips and one of his children were stopped by a police officer as they fled a robbery at a farming supplies store in Waitomo, a small town on New Zealand’s North Island.

The police officer was shot at close range and would require a series of surgeries, officials said. He was expected to survive.

open image in gallery A police officer in the town of Piopio following the shoot-out ( AFP via Getty Images )

More officers arrived and Phillips was fatally shot. The child with him was taken into custody and hours later, helped law enforcement to find the campsite where the other children waited.

The cache of belongings there included guns, officials said.

Family had a history of disappearance

December 2021 wasn’t the first time Phillips and his children had vanished. Three months earlier, he sparked a massive search operation when his truck was found on a beach near his home, with no trace of the family.

Officials feared they had been swept out to sea before Phillips and the children emerged from the forest after 17 days, saying they had been camping.

Phillips was charged with wasting police resources but disappeared again with the children before he was due to appear in court.

open image in gallery Police believe footage shows fugitive father Tom Phillips and one of his children breaking into a shop in the rural town of Piopio ( NZ Police )

Phillips did not have legal custody of his children at the time he vanished. He was later wanted for an armed bank robbery in 2023, during which he was accompanied by one of his children and apparently shot at a member of the public as he fled.

He was spotted on CCTV footage in the area committing other break-ins to steal supplies, most recently in August.

Beyond those thefts, it was not clear how the family had survived in rugged countryside at freezing winter temperatures for years.

Few details of children’s welfare divulged

Officials didn’t disclose any details of the children’s whereabouts after their rescue. The child protective services agency was involved.

“There’s a careful plan with everyone becoming involved at the right time in terms of making sure that they’re put on a really strong and healthy pathway to recovery,” New Zealand's Police Minister Mark Mitchell told reporters.

A High Court judge on Monday issued a temporary injunction that bars officials or news outlets from disclosing certain details of the case.

“They have seen and been exposed to things that children in our country should not be,” Mr Mitchell said.

“It’s very complicated and it’s very complex and it has been for quite some time.”