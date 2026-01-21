Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 12-year-old mauled by a shark in Australia’s Sydney Harbour has been identified as Nico Antic, with a family friend saying the boy had suffered “devastating injuries”.

Antic was attacked on Sunday afternoon while swimming with friends near Shark Beach in Vaucluse, an affluent harbourside suburb in Sydney’s east.

The incident happened shortly after 4.20pm as the boys were jumping from rocks along the Hermitage Foreshore Walk, a popular coastal path.

Police believe a bull shark – a species known to inhabit murky, brackish waters – was responsible. The boy was bitten on both legs.

Antic was taken to Sydney Children’s Hospital in Randwick, where he remains in a critical condition.

On Wednesday morning, the hospital said it could not provide an update on his condition, the Guardian reported.

A GoFundMe appeal launched by Victor Piñeiro, who described himself as a close friend of the family, said the boy had suffered “devastating injuries”.

“Despite all efforts, this heartbreaking event has led to the worst possible outcome,” Mr Piñeiro wrote.

“We are raising funds to help the Antic family cover upcoming expenses and related arrangements during this incredibly difficult time. Any contribution, no matter the size, would be deeply appreciated and will help ease the financial burden as they grieve. All funds will be donated to the Antic family.”

open image in gallery Lifeguards attempt to locate a shark that attacked a surfer at Dee Why Beach in Sydney, Australia, on 19 January 2026 ( Reuters )

The appeal had raised more than A$131,000 (£65,673) by Wednesday and attracted messages of support from across Australia.

Among them was a tribute from Kate Barley, whose 15-year-old son Khai Cowley was killed by a shark in South Australia in 2023.

“From one mum to another, my heart is holding you so tightly,” Ms Barley wrote.

“I lost my beautiful boy Khai in a shark attack in South Australia – he was only 15 – and I know how unbearable this waiting and fear can be. Your precious boy is in our thoughts and prayers, and your family is being held with deep love and strength right now.”

Antic, weeks away from turning 13, was a junior member of the North Bondi Surf Life Saving Club, taking part in its Nippers programme for children. He was recognised last year as the most improved under-11 boy.

NSW police superintendent Joe McNulty said that one of Antic’s friends had shown extreme bravery by jumping into the water to pull him to safety despite the danger.

“That mate was extremely brave, going into brackish water with the unknown factor of a shark still hanging around,” Mr McNulty said, according to 7 News.

It is believed the attack occurred outside the protective shark net that encloses part of Shark Beach. Such nets are designed to reduce the risk of encounters but do not create a complete barrier.

The attack on Antic was followed by a series of shark-related incidents along the New South Wales coast over the next two days, prompting widespread beach closures.

On Monday morning, an 11-year-old escaped injury when a shark bit his surfboard several times at Dee Why in Sydney’s north. That evening, a 27-year-old surfer was attacked at Manly, less than 5km away, and was dragged underwater before being pulled out unconscious by other surfers.

open image in gallery GoFundMe page for Nico Antic ( Screengrab/GoFundMe )

Paramedics said the man, identified as Sydney musician Andre de Ruyter, was in cardiac arrest when they arrived. He remains in a critical condition in hospital.

NSW Ambulance acting superintendent Christie Marks said quick action by beachgoers and surf lifesavers, who applied a tourniquet before paramedics arrived, was crucial. “The patient was treated by a number of people before we got there, which was amazing,” she said.

A fourth incident was reported on Tuesday at Point Plomer, south of Crescent Head, where a 39-year-old surfer was bitten by what police described as an “animal”.

He later drove himself to hospital and was later discharged.

Authorities believe heavy rainfall over the weekend has contributed to the spike in shark encounters by washing sediment and organic matter into coastal waters, reducing visibility and attracting marine life closer to the shore.

Nearly 30 beaches in the Sydney area were closed in the aftermath of the attacks, with Surf Life Saving NSW urging people to avoid the ocean and use swimming pools instead.

While some swimmers sought refuge in harbour enclosures, others said even those felt unsafe.

“I couldn’t see more than 3ft ahead – you can see why bull sharks thrive in this environment,” Tim Clarke, a regular swimmer at Shark Beach, told the Guardian.