Amid China fears, New Zealand is ramping up its scrutiny of longtime ally

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New Zealand’s intelligence chief has voiced concerns over China’s growing influence in the Pacific, saying he will ramp up security of the Cook Islands over its deepening ties with Beijing.

Speaking at the New Zealand Institute of International Affairs in Wellington, Andrew Hampton, Director-General of the Security Intelligence Service, said that China's strategic partnerships with Pacific nations, often framed as economic cooperation, carry significant security implications.

He warned that Beijing's efforts to "create competing regional architectures" and expand its influence pose risks of foreign interference and espionage.

"The People’s Republic of China remains a complex intelligence concern in New Zealand," Mr Hampton said, emphasising the need to ensure Pacific partners are aware of these risks.

He said Pacific Island nations’ focus on economic and transnational crime has created an opening for China to establish strategic deals linking "economic and security cooperation”.

Mr Hampton's comments come in the wake of several agreements signed in February between the Cook Islands and China, covering areas such as education, infrastructure, fisheries, and disaster management.

These agreements, while presented as promoting economic development, have heightened concerns about China's strategic intentions in the region.

open image in gallery Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown has signed a number of deals with China ( AP )

New Zealand and the Cook Islands have constitutional ties that require the two countries to consult on security, defence and foreign policy issues.

Mr Hampton said he had travelled to the Cook Islands to share classified intelligence on foreign interference and espionage risks with Brown before the deal was signed, but will now be stepping up scrutiny of the ties between the Cooks and Beijing.

"With the Cook Islands developing deeper relationships with other parties, this will necessitate an even stronger focus from my agency on national security risks," he said.

Mr Hampton also reaffirmed New Zealand’s involvement in the Five Eyes intelligence sharing network – which also includes Britain, the US, Canada and Australia – despite concerns over the Trump administration’s move to thaw ties with Russia.

The alliance was the “most long-standing and impactful intelligence sharing partnership in our history”, he said.

“The sharing of Five Eyes intelligence insights has, without a doubt, enhanced the safety and security of New Zealand.”