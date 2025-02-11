Why a deal with China has strained New Zealand’s ties with the Cook Islands

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A historic visit to China by the prime minister of the Cook Islands has strained ties with New Zealand, the prime benefactor of the small self governing South Pacific island nation.

Cook Islands prime minister Mark Brown’s Beijing visit this week – the first by leader of the nation in a decade – has sparked concerns over China’s expansion plans in the region.

Cook Islands and China are set to ink a strategic partnership agreement in the coming days. It is a deal that Wellington said was done without properly consulting it despite the two nations' constitutional ties.

A spokesperson for New Zealand's foreign ministry said it expected the Cook Islands government to fully consult Wellington on any major agreements it planned to enter that could "have major strategic and security implications".

This has caused tensions between the neighbours who are about to complete 60 years of a free association agreement this year that allows Wellington to have influence over the foreign policy of the island state among other key national issues.

On the other hand, Beijing is seen to be firming the diplomatic ties it has with its development partner Cook Islands since 1997.

A collection of 15 small islands and atolls, Cook Islands has a population of 15,000 and a large exclusive economic zone. It has been self-governing in free association with New Zealand, its largest source of aid. The arrangement allows Cook Islanders to hold New Zealand citizenship and passports and to work and live in New Zealand.

New Zealand’s response

New Zealand’s prime minister Christopher Luxon said he expected transparency and consultation with Cook Islands.

“Under our constitutional arrangements, we expect, you know, in matters of defense and security to be transparently discussed between partners. That’s all we’re asking for here,” Mr Luxon said.

New Zealand’s foreign minister Winston Peters said he had repeated in a phone call to Mr Brown that he should discuss with New Zealand the contents of the so-called Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and other agreements that the Cook Islands’ prime minister intends to sign in China.

“This lack of consultation is a matter of significant concern to the New Zealand government,” Mr Peters' office said over the weekend.

The key themes of the Joint Action Plan for Comprehensive Strategic Partnership include trade cooperation, climate, tourism, and infrastructure.

What Cook Islands’ leader has said

Mr Brown said the joint partnership will help expand economic opportunities “while ensuring our sovereignty and national interests remain at the forefront”.

The details of this deal between Cook Islands and China “will be agreed upon” during Mr Brown’s trip, he said. However, the deal will not involve security or defence matters, Mr Brown said

The Cook Islands leader said: "We value our partnership with New Zealand and we expect the same respect.

"Disagreements, although difficult, are an inevitable part of international relations but they should never define the entirety of our engagement," Mr Brown said, denying any dispute.

Mr Brown said the two countries have remained in touch, describing the engagement as “consistent, respectful and open”.

He also backed the Cook Islands’ right to chart its own path as a self-governing country.

What China has said

The Chinese foreign ministry said that it was ready to work with the Cook Islands to “achieve new progress” and that both the nations – New Zealand and the Cook Islands – remain Beijing’s important partners.

China insisted that the visit is not meant to conspire against anyone in the South Pacific.

“The relationship between China and the Cook Islands is not directed against any third party and should not be subject to or disrupted by any third party,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday.

Why China is wooing Cook Islands

China has been expanding its growing influence in the Pacific in recent years, including its security agreement with the Solomon Islands in 2022, raising eyes in the US and its allies in the region.

A larger footprint in the South Pacific region will help boost China’s military presence and strategic alignment against smaller neighbours like Taiwan in the event of a full-scale military escalation.

For example, China’s security agreement with the Solomon Islands allows for Chinese police presence on the islands, purportedly for training the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force, the closest the country has to an army.

Beijing has been using its economic weight and diplomatic heft in the South Pacific in what critics say is a push to reduce the influence of the US and its allies and give itself access to mineral resources, fisheries and global stature.