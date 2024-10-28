Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A 54-year-old homeless man was charged with the murder of a Malaysian pharmacist working in Australia, police said.

Twenty-nine-year-old Leong Kum Chuan – known as KC – was found dead on 23 October after he failed to show up at work at his pharmacy in Melbourne.

In a statement, his employer called his death a “tragedy”.

“KC was just 29 years old, and this tragedy will be felt by many,” Eastern Health chief executive David Plunkett said. He said that Leong would be “remembered for his passion, kindness and dedication to his team and the broader community”.

“KC was recognised as a talented leader and was also a mentor for many of our emerging pharmacists.”

Leong was found dead before officers arrived at the Bellfield apartment block around lunchtime on Wednesday. A colleague reportedly discovered his body at his residence at around 11.30am on Wednesday.

The accused, Simon Hunter, a homeless man, disrupted his first court hearing after being charged with the murder of the pharmacist, reports said.

Mr Hunter was detained by police and appeared in Melbourne Magistrate’s Court via video link, where his alleged erraztic behaviour led to temporary delays. He was deemed unfit for a police interview, with concerns raised about his behaviour since being detained, police said.

During the court proceeding, he removed his clothes in front of Magistrate Tara Hartnett, prompting her to instruct remand staff to relocate him to a room where they could communicate more effectively, according to media reports.

A 29-year-old Malaysian pharmacist, Leong Kum Chuan, was found murdered in Melbourne. Screengrab ( 7NEWS Australia / YouTube )

“I’m not dealing with an accused person looking through a cell door. This is not satisfactory,” she said. The court hearing was briefly postponed until Mr Hunter reappeared.

Leong, a respected mentor at Eastern Health, was mourned by colleagues and family, who flew in from Malaysia.

Mr Hunter’s next court appearance is set for 16 January 2025.

Malaysia’s foreign ministry confirmed it is providing consular support to Leong’s family. In a statement, the ministry acknowledged the tragedy and urged the media to respect the family’s privacy.