Killing of much-loved stray dog sparks nationwide backlash in Malaysia

The killing of a beloved stray dog, who went viral on social media due to an adorable video with a cat, has triggered outrage in Malaysia and prompted animal rights groups to seek legal action against local authorities.

Kopi, which is Malay for coffee, was shot dead on 6 October in the Besut district of northern Terengganu state during a culling operation.

People in Terengganu said they heard "loud gunshots" and found the dog lying on her side covered in blood and writhing in pain, according to the Instagram account My Forever Doggo.

The incident triggered outrage from animal rights groups and Malaysians and they demanded an investigation into the killing, arguing that the dog was not a stray and cared for.

Kopi went viral on TikTok in March after a local resident shared a video of her playing with a kitten. “I have been crying since I heard that Kopi had been shot," said Abby Razali, 27, who uploaded Kopi's video and cared for her.

“I have been feeding her daily from the time she was a puppy. Everyone loved the video and I received many positive comments," she told The Star.

Kopi was a big sister for all the cats and puppies in the area, according to the Instagram account. "She was known for her gentle nature and was completely harmless to anyone," it said.

Since the dog’s killing, Malaysians on social media have been expressing shock and seeking legal action against local authorities using the hashtag #JusticeforKopi.

This week, animal rights activists and independent rescuers gathered outside the Sentul police station holding posters and raising slogans against the killing.

Several rights groups will collectively submit a memorandum to the Department of Veterinary Services on Friday seeking justice for the canine. The memorandum "advocates for ethical and humane treatment of stray animals across Malaysia”.

A man who sat with Kopi until her last breath said he ran out of his house after hearing loud explosions at about 1.30am local time.

“When I was outside my house, I saw a group of men walking past Kopi while she was lying on the road whimpering," the man who did not want to be named told The Star.

“There was a lot of blood around her but she was still breathing.”

The man said he went emotionally and mentally blank for a while and only realised Kopi was dead the next day. "I started crying."

Stray Animal Feeders of Malaysia told MalayMail that Kopi was not a stray dog as she was cared for by a regular feeder. The group argued that the Animal Welfare Act 2015 recognised anyone who provides regular care and sustenance to an animal as its owner.

“This tragedy has caused deep sorrow for those who cared for and loved Kopi and the dog was never reported to pose a danger to anyone or disturb the local community," the group said.

“Kopi was known to be a gentle animal, friendly with both humans and other animals like cats. Therefore, we ask, what justification is there for the decision to shoot Kopi?"

Besut district council president Mohd Sukeri Ibrahim said the law allowed for the use of firearms in specific cases to manage or remove dangerous wild animals, Bernama reported.

“The regulation allows for any licensed or unlicensed dog, whose owner cannot be found, to be removed or handled as instructed by the council president or an authorised officer,” he said.

He added that his team was prevented from attempting to retrieve Kopi's body "by certain individuals".

About 25 personnel from the district council, the district veterinary office and the Kota Putera state office conducted a joint operation to address the problem of stray dogs, according to local reports.

It was launched in response to complaints about a pack of stray dogs being aggressive toward pedestrians, the district council president said.