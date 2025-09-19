Doctor who raised alarm over death cap mushroom killer Erin Patterson disciplined for ‘sociopathic’ remarks
Chris Webster blew the whistle on Erin Patterson in July 2023 after she left the hospital just minutes after arriving
A doctor who first raised concerns about convicted triple murderer Erin Patterson has now been formally disciplined by Australia’s medical regulator for the remarks he made following her guilty verdict.
Chris Webster, then a visiting doctor at Leongatha Hospital, treated Patterson on 31 July 2023, when she arrived complaining of gastro-like symptoms.
During Patterson’s nearly three-month trial in May, Dr Webster testified about his surprise at her decision to leave the hospital just minutes after arriving.
Disturbed by her condition and sudden departure, Dr Webster later made a triple-0 (emergency number) call expressing concern for her welfare. His observations later became part of his testimony during Patterson’s lengthy murder trial.
Earlier this month, Patterson, 50, was sentenced to life in prison in Australia for murdering three relatives with a meal laced with deadly death cap mushrooms. She was found guilty of killing her former parents-in-law, Don and Gail Patterson, and Gail’s sister, Heather Wilkinson, and of attempting to murder Heather’s husband, Ian Wilkinson, who survived after weeks in hospital.
Following Patterson’s conviction for serving a poisonous mushroom lunch that killed three of her former relatives, Dr Webster gave several interviews in which he openly criticised her behaviour.
In one appearance on ABC’s 7.30, he described her actions as carrying “an element of sociopathic evil”. In other instances, he called Patterson a “crazy b****” and “sociopathic”.
While his comments reflected the shock many in the local community felt, they also triggered complaints to the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (Ahpra), the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.
The watchdog launched an investigation into whether Dr Webster’s remarks breached professional standards around confidentiality, ethics, and public conduct.
This week, AHPRA announced that conditions had been placed on Dr Webster’s registration. He must now complete a minimum of eight hours of one-on-one education with an approved educator focusing on ethics and professionalism. He is also required to undertake five mentoring sessions – one per month over five months – with an emphasis on communication skills and patient confidentiality.
Despite the sanctions, Dr Webster said he stood by his comments. “The media sought me out and, when the questions were asked, I provided my honest response.”
Dr Webster said he has no intention of appealing against the sanctions. “Since accepting the conditions, I have actually felt a burden released from my shoulders,” he said.
“I am not happy about the conditions, but I am happier.”
Mr Webster told the BBC: “As far as my comments go, I stand by them.”
He added: “I was found to be inappropriate in my professionalism and that has to do with the use of salty language and my use of social media.”
A spokesperson for Ahpra said: “Confidentiality provisions of the national law under which we operate limit what we can say publicly about an individual practitioner or matter.
“We cannot comment on matters relating to individual practitioners beyond information that is already on the public record, such as the register of practitioners.
“Ahpra can confirm that conditions on the registration of Dr Christopher Webster of Leongatha, Victoria, were imposed by the Medical Board of Australia on Wednesday and posted to the register of practitioners.”
Dr Webster said that he had the “full support” of the community and that “I am not going anywhere. I just have to go back to school”.
He said: “I serve a community that is chronically short of doctors.
“To be compliant with my conditions will involve seeing fewer patients.
“I am not the only one being punished by the onerous mentor condition.
“I have the full support of the community, my patients, my clinic staff and, most importantly, my family.
“The biggest impact will be on people that don’t deserve to be punished by having reduced access to their trusted GP.”
