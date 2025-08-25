Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ian Wilkinson, the sole survivor of a fatal mushroom lunch, told a Melbourne court on Monday that he felt “only half alive” after losing his wife Heather and two of his closest friends.

Fighting back tears, he said: “It’s one of the distressing shortcomings of our society that so much attention is showered on those who do evil and so little on those who do good.”

Mr Wilkinson, a Baptist pastor who endured weeks in the hospital and a liver transplant, spoke during the sentencing hearing of Erin Patterson. The 50-year-old was convicted in July of murdering Heather Wilkinson, Gail Patterson, and Don Patterson with a beef Wellington dish containing death cap mushrooms, and of attempting to kill Mr Wilkinson in 2023.

She has returned to court for a pre-sentencing hearing.

Mr Wilkinson described Gail and Don as “the closest people to him after his wife and family”, adding: “My life is greatly impoverished without them.”

Addressing Erin Patterson, Mr Wilkinson said he was pained by her “callous and calculated disregard” but nonetheless extended forgiveness. “My prayer for her is that she will use her time in jail wisely to become a better person,” he said.

“What foolishness possesses a person to think that murder could be the solution to their problems, especially the murder of people who had only good intentions towards her? Erin has brought deep sorrow and grief into my life and the lives of many others, the ripples spread out through family, friends, our church, congregation, the local community and beyond,” he said.

open image in gallery Convicted triple-murderer Erin Patterson arrives at the Supreme Court of Victoria on 25 August 2025 in Melbourne, Australia ( Getty Images )

Patterson, who attended court in person wearing a paisley top and light brown jacket, faces potential life sentences for the murders and up to 25 years for attempted murder as hearings continue on Tuesday.

Despite his grief, Mr Wilkinson said: “I bear her no ill will... She has become the victim of my kindness.”

open image in gallery File. This undated handout photo from the Supreme Court of Victoria, released on 7 July 2025, shows an annotated photo of plates containing samples of a beef Wellington meal laced with toxic mushrooms that was prepared by Australian home cook Erin Patterson, during a toxicology analysis at the Victorian Institute of Forensic Medicine ( SUPREME COURT OF VICTORIA/AFP vi )

Simon Patterson, the accused’s estranged husband, also had his words read aloud. He said he missed his parents and aunt “more than words can express” and stressed that his wife’s actions had deprived their children not only of grandparents but of a normal bond with their mother.

“Almost everybody knows their mother murdered their grandparents,” his statement read.

Tim Patterson, nephew of Don and Gail, said “years of love and laughter” had been “stolen” from the family. Even Don Patterson’s 100-year-old mother submitted a statement, recalling the warmth and everyday kindness her son had shown her.