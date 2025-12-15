Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The chief rabbi in the United Kingdom Sir Ephraim Mirvis has said his family members “spent 15 terrifying minutes” hiding under a doughnut stand during the Bondi Beach attack.

Rabbi Mirvis said his cousin and his cousin’s wife were forced to take cover when a gunmen opened fire in Sydney in a terror attack at a Jewish even that left 15 people dead on Sunday.

“People to their right and left were being shot dead,” he told BBC , blaming “toxic antisemitism” for the attack.

“[People were] targeted for the simple act of gathering together, visibly and peacefully, as Jews,” Rabbi Mirvis said, who will be travelling to Sydney in support of the local Jewish community.

“Jews have lived with security concerns for as long as I can remember, but the fact that today every public Jewish gathering must be weighed for risk is a sign of something deeply wrong.”

open image in gallery Sir Ephraim Mirvis ( PA Archive )

Rabbi Mirvis’s comments come after Sir Keir Starmer called for a police crackdown on antisemitic chanting at demonstrations, saying the government would not tolerate hatred.

A spokesperson for the prime minister noted the importance of free speech, but said the police will use their powers “more robustly” to tackle antisemitism. Sir Keir had also spoken to Rabbi Mirvis in a telephone call since the attack took place.

At least 15 people died from the Bondi Beach shooting, including a 10-year-old girl, two rabbis and a Holocaust survivor.

Rabbi Mirvis said allowing people to chant phrases such as “globalise the intifada” incited hatred and inspired people to “engage in hate action”.

“Why is it still allowed? What is the meaning of globalise the intifada? I’ll tell you the meaning … it’s what happened on Bondi Beach yesterday.”

open image in gallery Mourners gather at the Bondi Pavilion as people pay tribute to the victims of the mass shooting ( Getty Images )

“We have to be far stricter with regard to what people are allowed to say and to do in a way that incites the hatred, which produces the violence that we have witnessed.”

Accounts of what “globalise the intifada” means vary. Britannica states the phrase originated from the 1987-93 and 2000-05 Palestinian uprisings in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

The slogan has since been adopted by protesters calling for pressure on Israel to allow self-determination for the Palestinian people. However, other people associate it with targeting Israeli Jewish civilians through violence, encouraging antisemitic terrorism.

Speaking also to the Press Association, Ephraim stopped short of challenging whether Sir Keir’s government was doing enough to challenge antisemitism.

“The UK government is doing a lot, we appreciate what the UK government is doing. We appreciate what the police forces in this country are doing to protect Jewish people physically,” he said.