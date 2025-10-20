King meets ‘hero’ survivors of Manchester synagogue attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King expressed his sadness when he met survivors of the Manchester synagogue attack during a visit to the congregation to deliver his sympathy in person.

Charles was introduced to the “heroes” by Rabbi Daniel Walker – a group of senior figures from the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue who helped stop Jihad Al-Shamie’s terror attack on the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

“I can’t tell you how sad I am,” the King told the group, which included the synagogue’s chairman Alan Levy, who helped to barricade the door, and its president Hilary Foxler.

And later when he met other members of the congregation, the King commented: “Terrible thing to come out of the blue.”

Charles later thanked the emergency services who responded to the incident, described as a “challenging day from all agencies’ point of view,” by Tom Weate, group manager for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service.

When the attack began, Adrian Daulby, 53, leapt from his seat in the synagogue to block the doors of the synagogue as knife-wielding Al-Shamie, 35, tried to get in to attack worshippers.

Melvin Cravitz, 66, was killed with Mr Daulby, as the attack unfolded on Yom Kippur, the most holy day in the Jewish calendar, as many worshipped inside the synagogue in Crumpsall, north Manchester.

Mr Daulby is believed to have been inadvertently shot dead by armed police as they scrambled to the scene to stop Al-Shamie, who had driven his car at worshippers outside, attacked others with a knife, and tried to storm the synagogue wearing a fake suicide belt.

Yoni Finlay, 39, is also believed to have been injured by a police bullet and was discharged from hospital last week, but looked well as he met the King with his parents.

He said afterwards: “Three weeks ago I saw the worst of humanity, but since then you do absolutely see the best, and there’s a lot of good people out there.”

Charles was making his first official engagement since Prince Andrew’s decision to relinquish his titles.

Andrew attempted to draw a line after years of controversy, following allegations he sexually abused Virginia Giuffre, by giving up his dukedom and other honours on Friday, ahead of the publication of Ms Giuffre’s posthumous memoirs.

The prince vehemently denied the allegations.

Mr Finlay, who helped barricade the synagogue door with others, said about returning to the building: “It’s difficult because I know I’m lucky, we didn’t all make it and those are the real heroes.

“I didn’t do what anybody else wouldn’t have done, but we’ve got a great community, everybody’s been really supportive.”

Asked about his conversation with the King, Mr Finlay said: “He showed his support by being here, by asking us how we’re feeling, how we’re doing.”

During the visit the King met a bereaved relative of one to the two men killed, and also security guard Bernard Agyemang, who was injured by the attacker’s car. He appeared to be in a hospital gown and was pushed in a wheelchair.

Charles began his visit by spending a few minutes at an outside memorial area next to the synagogue, where flowers and messages have been left by those paying their respects.

He then had a private meeting with senior figures from the synagogue and Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis.

The King later spent more than 20 minutes speaking privately with congregation members before an impromptu meet-and-greet with more than a hundred members of the Jewish community waiting outside

The synagogue’s chairman, Alan Levy, said: “For the King to come and show support to our community here and also the wider Jewish community, we’ve seen how many people were outside to see the King and cheering him, was just amazing.

“He was so nice and so humble. He said to me ‘If I can help in a small way, to help your community, then it makes me happy’, and I said ‘you don’t realise your majesty how big it is for us and how much you’re helping us’.”

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “This is the King continuing with duty and service in his longstanding mission to bring communities together particularly in times of challenge, and hopes very much that the focus will be on the community impacted rather than any other matters.”

Later, Charles crossed the city to visit the headquarters of Greater Manchester Police (GMP), and was greeted by Sir Stephen Watson, the chief constable, and Andy Burnham, mayor of Greater Manchester.

Charles held a private meeting with the police chief and some of the emergency services personnel on the day of the synagogue attack, before meeting more 999 workers who responded on the day.

He spent about 30 minutes chatting to police, fire and ambulance crew who were on duty on the day, telling each group: “Thank you for your fantastic response.”

Tom Weate, group manager for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS), who took command of the fire response, said: ”I think the last few weeks has been a challenge for not only the community, but all agencies involved.

“It was a challenging day from all agencies’ point of view. It’s not something you expect to come to work for.”

The King also chatted to the handler of Jimmy, a seven-year-old springador – a half-springer spaniel, half-Labrador police explosives sniffer dog.

Superintendent Kirsten Buggy, a police commander on the day, said: “It’s important to reflect, as much as we are the people here who have had the privilege to meet the King, we are here representing all the first responders and the wider response from all our agencies.

“It’s been a challenging few weeks. He was keen to understand the role that we’d played, either on the day or subsequently.”

Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, who accompanied the King on both visits, said about Charles’ meeting with the synagogue community: “He was with the injured, the bereaved families, the heroic members of the community and others and he brought so much encouragement.

“On behalf of the nation he was able to say to the community, we care and we are together with you during this very challenging period.”