An outbreak of flesh-eating bacteria in Australia has prompted warnings from the country’s chief health officer as it spreads through suburban Melbourne.

Professor Ben Cowie warned the region of Victoria that cases of Buruli ulcer “remained high” across the state, with a recent increase in infections linked to the suburb of Ascot Vale.

“Lesions typically present as a slowly enlarging painless lump or wound which can initially be mistaken for an insect bite,” he said.

Thought to be spread through mosquitoes, he said the lump then develops into a destructive skin ulcer.

While he warned “everyone” is susceptible to infection, it more commonly occurs in people aged over 60.

In a health advisory, he said the disease was spreading geographically and was no longer restricted to specific coastal locations, with health officials being notified of 344 cases as of 17 December.

How to prevent Buruli ulcer

Prof Cowie advised people to cover up with loose, light clothing, avoid mosquito-prone areas and use personal insect repellent.

“Prompt treatment can significantly reduce skin loss and tissue damage, and avoid the need for more intensive treatment,” he added.

“The incubation period varies from four weeks to nine months. The lesion of Buruli ulcer may occur anywhere on the body, but it is most common on exposed areas of the limbs.”

The disease has become endemic in the New South Wales town of Batemans Bay, with scientists analysing samples of possum.

It is understood that possums are known to develop the ulcers, with mosquitoes playing a role in transmitting it to humans.