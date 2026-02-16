Bondi Beach attack suspect gives single-word answers in first court appearance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man accused of carrying out Australia’s deadliest mass shooting in three decades at Bondi Beach last year has appeared in court for the first time.

Naveed Akram, 24, faces 59 charges in relation to the attack on a Jewish event at Sydney’s Archer Park that killed at least 15 people and injured dozens on Sunday 14 December.

Mr Akram appeared via video link on Monday at the Downing Centre Local Court and spoke briefly, mostly in single-word answers.

The magistrate extended suppression orders which were made late last year to protect the identities of victims and survivors after they opted not to be publicly identified.

Mr Akram and his father Sajid Akram are accused of targeting Jewish people celebrating Hanukkah in an anti-semitic attack that sent shockwaves around the world. It was Australia's worst mass shooting since 1996, and the worst terror attack targeting Australians since the 2002 Bali bombings.

Sajid Akram was shot dead by police at the scene.

open image in gallery People run on the beach during a shooting incident on a Jewish holiday celebration at Bondi Beach in Sydney ( Alex Larriaga via REUTERS )

Mr Akram, who was wearing a green jumper and sat with his hands on his lap, only spoke after deputy chief magistrate Sharon Freund asked if he had been listening to a discussion about an extension of suppression orders.

“Did you just hear what I just said?” Ms Freund asked. Mr Akram replied: “Yeah.”

His Legal Aid solicitor, Ben Archbold, later asked the magistrate for time to speak with his client.

“Mr Akram, your solicitor is going to give you a call after,” the magistrate said. “Yep,” the accused replied.

Mr Archbold said it was too early to confirm what plea his client would enter and he was yet to receive the brief of evidence.

open image in gallery Belongings of members of the Jewish community are seen at the scene of a shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney ( AFP via Getty Images )

Speaking to reporters outside the court, he said his client was "as well as can be expected" as he remains in the Goulburn supermax prison in New South Wales.

"Everyone knows it's supermax … very onerous conditions," Mr Archbold said.

Asked if Mr Akram had given an interview to the police, he said: "All we've done is start the process. We're waiting for the brief to be served. There's nothing more I can say."

Mr Archbold also said he went to the High Risk Management Correctional Centre (HRMCC) to visit Mr Akram.

When asked about his visit and Mr Akram’s conditions, he said: "He's just a client and he's a client that needs to be represented, and we don't let our personal view get in the way of our professional obligations."

open image in gallery Ben Archbold, legal aid solicitor for Naveed Akram, speaks to media outside the Downing Centre Local and District Court in Sydney ( via REUTERS )

Police allege that the Bondi Beach attackers parked their vehicle near a footbridge overlooking Archer Park at Bondi at about 6.50pm on 14 December.

It is alleged that a "tennis ball bomb" and three pipe bombs were thrown into the crowd before the pair opened fire.

None of the bombs detonated, but were deemed viable during preliminary police analysis.

In December, court documents made public police allegations that Sajid and Naveed Akram visited the area for "reconnaissance and planning" in the days before the attack.

Police have further accused the pair of conducting firearms training in the Australian countryside.

Mr Akram will return to court in April.