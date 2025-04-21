Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A nine-year-old boy died after getting trapped between rocks in New South Wales as dangerous surf conditions battered Australia’s eastern shoreline over the Easter weekend, leading to at least seven deaths.

Emergency services were called to South West Rocks on Sunday afternoon but despite efforts by police and Surf Life Saving crews, the boy could not be saved and died at the scene.

“It’s extremely tragic, it’s the worst drownings we’ve seen on the Easter long weekend,” said Surf Life Saving NSW chief executive Steven Pearce, adding that volunteer lifesavers and lifeguards had carried out more than 150 rescues since Good Friday.

The series of drownings has coincided with powerful surf generated by Cyclone Tam, which triggered hazardous conditions along the coasts of New South Wales and Victoria. The Australian weather bureau had warned of large waves and strong winds from Thursday through the weekend, with dangerous conditions expected to continue into Monday in some areas.

Among the incidents still under investigation are the cases of two missing men, one a 24-year-old swept off rocks by a wave at Little Bay in Sydney’s eastern suburbs on Friday, and another, a 41-year-old man who disappeared near San Remo in Victoria. The latter was part of a group of Chinese nationals from Pakenham as three members of the group were knocked into the sea by a wave. One woman was rescued, but the man's wife drowned at the scene.

In another incident on Friday morning, a 58-year-old fisherman died after being swept into the water at Wollongong Harbour. On the same day, a man drowned at Mosman, on Sydney’s north shore, while another fisher was reported dead near Green Cape, on the NSW south coast.

On Sunday, rescue crews were called to Wattamolla in Sydney’s Royal National Park, where two men were swept off rocks while fishing. They were winched from the water, but one could not be revived and was declared dead at the scene.

Authorities have urged caution during the remainder of the long weekend, with police and safety organisations warning that rock fishing, swimming, and coastal sightseeing remain extremely hazardous.

“Large and powerful surf conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as crossing bars by boat and rock fishing,” NSW Police said on X. “If in doubt, don’t go.”

open image in gallery Visitors watch large waves crash against a rock on Bronte Beach in Sydney ( AFP via Getty Images )

Prime minister Anthony Albanese, speaking from Batemans Bay on Monday, offered condolences to the families affected. “Australians love the water, we love the surf. Please, everyone, be careful. Families in particular, be careful of your kids.”

Royal Life Saving Australia CEO Justin Carr said the tragic toll had occurred during extreme weather when many people were engaging in risky activities, such as venturing onto rocky shelves or standing too close to the edge to photograph large swells.

On average, six people drown over the Easter long weekend each year, according to Royal Life Saving data.