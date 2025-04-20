Six killed as huge waves crash onto Australia’s east coast
Some parts of NSW could experience strong winds through Monday
The death toll from drowning incidents caused by giant waves battering Australia’s east coast has risen to six.
A fisherman who was swept off the rocky shore was pulled from the sea but could not be revived, New South Wales Police said on Sunday.
Since Friday, Australia’s east coast has been battered by giant waves triggered by Cyclone Tam. In New South Wales, five people have drowned and another remains missing. One person has also reportedly drowned in the state of Victoria, according to local reports.
The Australian weather bureau had warned that large waves could batter the coasts of New South Wales and southern Queensland from Thursday through Saturday, with conditions expected to ease on Sunday.
Some parts of New South Wales may continue to experience strong winds until midnight on Monday, the bureau said.
“Hazardous Surf Warnings are in place, highlighting that conditions could be dangerous for coastal activities like swimming, boating and rock fishing,” it said in a post on X on Friday.
Rescue teams — including local police, the Marine Area Command, and non-profit organisations such as Surf Life Saving NSW — have been working to save those swept into the sea, as well as to recover and identify the bodies of those who drowned.
Several people, including a 14-year-old boy, have been pulled from the water and admitted to hospital, NSW Police said.
Volunteer lifesavers and ocean lifeguards have carried out more than 150 rescues since Good Friday, according to Surf Life Saving NSW chief Steven Pearce.
“It would be the worst Easter drowning toll that we have seen in New South Wales on our record,” Mr Pearce told ABC News.
“Just the combination of hot temperatures, a long weekend, hundreds of thousands of people going to the coastline and an enormous swell that has impacted the coastline up and down,” he said.
Police have urged witnesses to come forward with information about the circumstances surrounding the drowning incidents.
“Large and powerful surf conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as crossing bars by boat and rock fishing,” NSW police said in a post on X.
“If on the water in general, a reminder to wear a lifejacket and have all safety equipment. Check local weather and if in doubt, don’t go!” the police force warned.
