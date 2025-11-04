Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Australian government has announced an ambitious plan to provide households in three states at least three hours of free solar power every day – even if they don’t have rooftop panels.

The “solar sharer” scheme, set to launch in July 2026, covers homes with smart meters across New South Wales, Queensland, and South Australia.

The programme is designed to make use of surplus solar generation during the sunniest hours of the day and help consumers cut costs amid rising energy bills.

Climate change and energy minister Chris Bowen said the plan would ensure “every last ray of sunshine was powering our homes” rather than being wasted.

The initiative was “proof that what’s good for the planet is good for your pocket”, he added. “People who are able to move electricity use into the zero cost power period will benefit directly, whether they have solar panels or not and whether they own or rent. And the more people take up the offer and move their use, the greater the system benefits that lower costs for all electricity users will be,” he said.

The scheme is open to all households in the three states – including those living in apartments – even if they don’t have solar panels installed.

Households will be encouraged to run energy-intensive appliances such as washing machines, dishwashers and air conditioners, and charge electric vehicles and home batteries during the free-power window.

The government said this shift in usage patterns could reduce strain on the power grid in the evening and lower overall electricity prices.

The scheme will be implemented through a change in the default market offer, which caps how much electricity retailers can charge, according to Mr Bowen.

“There is so much power in the middle of the day now that often the prices are very cheap or negative and this should be something, by our analysis, that energy companies can incorporate and offer,” Mr Bowen told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

“It’s not a silver bullet, and it is part of a suite of measures, but it’s a good one. No one would claim that one particular policy solves all the challenges in the energy market.”

The Australian Energy Regulator will monitor the rollout to ensure households “get a fair deal” outside the free period.

Not all industry players welcomed the move. The Australian Energy Council, which represents major power retailers and generators, criticised the lack of consultation before the announcement.

Chief executive Louisa Kinnear warned that acting without notice could result in “damaging industry confidence as well as creating the potential for unintended consequences”, including some companies “exiting a market”, according to The Guardian.

She said while the government’s recognition of customer benefits from innovative energy products was positive, failing to consult could “have an enduring impact on product innovation that can further support the energy transition”.

Mr Bowen said the government would work with states not yet covered by the default market operator to expand the programme nationally by 2027.

In 2022, Mr Bowen had announced an ambitious goal to have 82 per cent of Australia’s electricity generated from renewable sources by 2030, complementing the legislated commitment to cut emissions by 43 per cent from 2005 levels, according to Reuters.