Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Australian man celebrating new home with backflip dies of head injury

Sonny Blundell underwent brain surgery, battled multiple strokes, and a brain bleed before death

Shweta Sharma
Thursday 03 July 2025 07:48 EDT
Comments
Sonny Blundell, 18, died in Queensland, Australia after a backflip turned fatal
Sonny Blundell, 18, died in Queensland, Australia after a backflip turned fatal (GoFundMe)

An Australian man’s backflip stunt to celebrate his new apartment on the Gold Coast proved fatal after he suffered a head injury.

Sonny Blundell, 18, died on Monday (30 June), six days after battling a brain injury in a Queensland hospital.

He had moved from Central Coast, New South Wales, to Queensland for a concreting job and to start a new life with his girlfriend, his sister Izabella Cromack-Hay told Australian news outlets.

However, on 24 June, while celebrating his move with friends, Blundell attempted a backflip in the lounge room of his apartment but hit his head on the floor.

Although he initially appeared to recover and went to bed with a headache, he later woke up vomiting, went to the bathroom and collapsed. His best friend found him unresponsive the next morning, The Daily Telegraph reported.

“Moving to Queensland only a month ago, which was his greatest accomplishment, he worked the hardest concreting and making himself known,” Ms Cromack-Hay told the outlet.

Blundell was rushed to the hospital and placed in a coma in the intensive care unit.

He underwent brain surgery and “battled multiple strokes” and a brain bleed, but died from his injuries six days later, on 30 June, his sister wrote on his GoFundMe page.

“The first 24 hours were the most critical. We nearly lost him after he had multiple strokes and another bleed, which led to him needing a drain in his brain,” it said.

She described her brother as a hardworking and loving young man who had been excited about his fresh start in Queensland.

“Moving to Queensland only a month ago, which was his greatest accomplishment, he worked the hardest concreting and making himself known,” his sister said.

Madeline Blundell, her mother, paid tribute to her son in a Facebook post.

“My beautiful baby grew his bigger wings today and passed and is in heaven,” she wrote.

“Sonny died peacefully and is in a beautiful place. My heart is broken and my best friend in the world is gone. I love you my boy.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in