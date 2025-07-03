Australian man celebrating new home with backflip dies of head injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Australian man’s backflip stunt to celebrate his new apartment on the Gold Coast proved fatal after he suffered a head injury.

Sonny Blundell, 18, died on Monday (30 June), six days after battling a brain injury in a Queensland hospital.

He had moved from Central Coast, New South Wales, to Queensland for a concreting job and to start a new life with his girlfriend, his sister Izabella Cromack-Hay told Australian news outlets.

However, on 24 June, while celebrating his move with friends, Blundell attempted a backflip in the lounge room of his apartment but hit his head on the floor.

Although he initially appeared to recover and went to bed with a headache, he later woke up vomiting, went to the bathroom and collapsed. His best friend found him unresponsive the next morning, The Daily Telegraph reported.

“Moving to Queensland only a month ago, which was his greatest accomplishment, he worked the hardest concreting and making himself known,” Ms Cromack-Hay told the outlet.

Blundell was rushed to the hospital and placed in a coma in the intensive care unit.

He underwent brain surgery and “battled multiple strokes” and a brain bleed, but died from his injuries six days later, on 30 June, his sister wrote on his GoFundMe page.

“The first 24 hours were the most critical. We nearly lost him after he had multiple strokes and another bleed, which led to him needing a drain in his brain,” it said.

She described her brother as a hardworking and loving young man who had been excited about his fresh start in Queensland.

Madeline Blundell, her mother, paid tribute to her son in a Facebook post.

“My beautiful baby grew his bigger wings today and passed and is in heaven,” she wrote.

“Sonny died peacefully and is in a beautiful place. My heart is broken and my best friend in the world is gone. I love you my boy.”