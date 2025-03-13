British retired couple who faced Thai prison after being attacked ‘elated’ with fine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A retired British couple who said they were told they may go to prison in Thailand after their neighbours attacked them are “elated” to have been fined instead.

Despite being victims of the attack which was recorded on CCTV, Mary and Desmond Byrne were themselves found guilty of causing "superficial injuries and mental anguish" and fined £200 each, the BBC reports. The Byrnes are due to return to the UK after the 15-month ordeal and are waiting anxiously until they can safely get their flight home.

“The judge did find them guilty to a minor degree and fined them, but not to any great consequence and they are incredibly elated,” Ms Byrne’s brother, Tim Maley told the BBC.

Retired nurse Ms Byrne, 69, and her husband and retired chemical engineer Mr Byrne, 77, said they were involved in an argument over access to a small garden with their neighbours in December 2023.

The commotion led to them being kicked and punched by their neighbours who were kickboxers.

open image in gallery In May last year The Byrnes themselves were notified they would be charged over injuring the neighbours ( Supplied )

Mr Maley also said they are due to get their passports back so they can fly back to the UK.

Police had confiscated their passports and taken their fingerprints after 15 officers raided their home, the couple said. They had to sell their villa to pay for legal fees, according to local media reports in their home town of Middlesborough.

“They’ve told me they are going to get their passports back in a day and, fingers crossed, there won’t be any comeback from the court,” Mr Maley said. “They are very nervous and won’t be popping any champagne corks yet in Thailand with family and friends. We have to wait until they are up in the air and on their way to the white cliffs of Dover.”

The couple emigrated from Middlesbrough in 2021 to pursue their dream of retiring to Thailand.

They lived in the resort city of Hua Hin, where the neighbours “continually” stamped on Ms Byrne’s head and "ferociously” thumped Mr Byrne 22 times, the retired nurse said.

Their neighbours initially denied the charges but later pleaded guilty. In May last year, The Byrnes themselves were notified they would be charged over injuring the neighbours.