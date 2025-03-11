Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British couple who retired to Thailand have been told they face prison - after their neighbours attacked them.

Mary Byrne, 69, and her husband Desmond, 77, say they were involved in an argument over access to a small garden with their neighbours.

In December 2023, a commotion in the couple’s garden led to them being kicked and punched. The incident was caught on CCTV and photos show injuries they suffered. Their neighbours initially denied the charges but later pleaded guilty.

But in May last year, the Byrnes say they were called to a police station and notified they would be charged over injuring the neighbours.

The neighbours were Thai kickboxers, according to Ms Byrne, who added that a woman involved "continually stamped on my head" while Mr Byrne was "ferociously thumped 22 times".

"At one stage Des did kick his leg up in defence and as far as we know he did not have contact," Ms Byrne told the BBC. "I strongly believe, 100%, it was in defence."

open image in gallery The couple were later called to a police station and told they would be charged ( Supplied )

The couple, who had emigrated from Middlesbrough in 2021, say they had their passports confiscated and their fingerprints taken at the police station.

"We were extremely shocked," Ms Byrne said. "The superficial injuries to both of these people is laughable.

"We are not pessimistic, we both know we've done nothing wrong. But we have to prepare for whatever they're going to do for us."

The couple are due to hear the outcome of the case against them in court on Wednesday.

The Byrnes’ former MP Luke Myer told BBC Radio Tees: "I'm doing everything I can to raise Mary and Desmond's case with the Foreign Office.

"Of course, it is a matter for the Thai legal system and we can't interfere with that.

"I think raising the profile of the issue is really important to make sure they are treated fairly and ultimately they are able to come home."

The Foreign Office said they are supporting the couple and are in contact with local authorities.