Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Early counting in Bangladesh's pivotal national election indicates the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has surged ahead of its Islamist rival, Jamaat-e-Islami.

This election marks the first since a Gen Z-driven uprising in 2024 led to the ousting of long-time premier Sheikh Hasina.

Analysts underscore the critical need for a clear outcome to ensure stability in the nation of 175 million.

Months of deadly anti-Hasina unrest have severely disrupted daily life and impacted major industries, including the garment sector, which stands as the world's second-largest exporter.

The vote also represents the first national election in the wider region to follow a series of under-30, Gen Z-led uprisings, with Nepal scheduled to hold its own vote next month.

Counting commenced at 4:30 p.m. (1030 GMT) at most polling stations immediately after polls closed.

Election Commission officials anticipate clear trends around midnight, with full results expected by Friday morning.

open image in gallery Shafiqur Rahman, Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh, attends a press conference following the 13th general election ( EUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain )

Contest between former allies

The race pits two coalitions led by former allies, BNP and Jamaat, with opinion polls giving the BNP a slight edge.

BNP was leading in 50 seats and Jamaat in 18, local TV news stations said. Bangladesh's parliament, the Jatiya Sangsad, has 300 seats, with 151 required for a simple majority.

The party declared on its official Facebook page that its chief and prime ministerial candidate Tarique Rahman had won one of two seats he contested. Election authorities were yet to announce the result officially, however.

BNP members clapped and cheered loudly as they celebrated outside the party office in Dhaka on hearing the news of his victory, visuals on the Facebook page showed.

Turnout appeared on track to exceed the 42 per cent recorded in the last election in 2024. Local media reported that more than 60 per cent of registered voters were expected to have cast ballots.

Hasina calls vote a farce

Hasina's Awami League is banned, and she remains in self-imposed exile in long-term ally India, opening the window for China to expand its influence in Bangladesh as Dhaka's ties with New Delhi fray.

Elections under Hasina were frequently marred by boycotts and intimidation, critics say.

open image in gallery BNP supporters take to the streets after the election ( REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain )

In a statement sent to journalists on WhatsApp, Hasina denounced the election as a "carefully planned farce", held without her party and without real voter participation. She said Awami League supporters had rejected the process.

"We demand the cancellation of this voterless, illegal and unconstitutional election ..., the removal of the suspension imposed on the activities of the Awami League, and the restoration of the people’s voting rights through the arrangement of a free, fair, and inclusive election under a neutral caretaker government," she said.

Alongside the election, a referendum was held on a set of constitutional reforms, including establishing a neutral interim government for election periods, restructuring parliament into a bicameral legislature, increasing women's representation, strengthening judicial independence and introducing a two-term limit for the prime minister.

More than 2,000 candidates - including many independents -were on the ballot, and at least 50 parties contested, a national record. Voting in one constituency was postponed after a candidate died.

Long lines of voters, heavy security

There were no reports of major violence.

Around 958,000 personnel from the police, army and paramilitary forces were deployed throughout the country, the Election Commission said. Police and army personnel were stationed outside most polling booths.

"I am feeling excited because we are voting in a free manner after 17 years," Mohammed Jobair Hossain, 39, said as he waited in line. "Our votes will matter and have meaning."

Many voters echoed that sentiment, telling Reuters that the atmosphere felt freer and more festive than previous elections.

Kamal Chowdhury, 31, who works as a driver for a company in Dhaka and travelled to his hometown in the eastern district of Brahmanbaria to cast his vote, said: "It feels festive here."

Outside a polling booth in Dhaka where the BNP's Rahman and interim government chief Muhammad Yunus voted, policemen were on horses with saddle blankets proclaiming: "Police are here, vote without fear."