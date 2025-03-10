Elon Musk blames X outage on ‘massive cyberattack’
The site has been down for several hours Monday morning
Elon Musk claims his social platform X was the victim of a cyberattack, several hours after the site first stopped working.
“There was a massive cyberattack against 𝕏,” Musk wrote Monday in a post at 1:25 p.m. ET on X. “We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved. Tracing …”
Social media users first reported issues with the social media platform around 5.30 a.m. on Monday, Down Detector data shows. After the original outage appeared to be resolved, hours later around 9.30 a.m. even more users reported issues which appear to have continued throughout the day around the world. More than 34,000 reports of outages on the site were reported by 1 p.m.
