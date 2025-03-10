X down: Twitter not working amid major outage
X has gone down in what appears to be a major and global outage.
The Elon Musk owned platform, previously known as Twitter, stopped working at around 10am UK time on Monday morning.
Attempting to visit the website or load news posts through the app failed.
The issues appeared to be present right across the world.
Mr Musk bought the platform, then known as Twitter, in October 2022. Since then, he fired a large number of the company’s staff, which led to suggestions that it could suffer from outages.
The platform has been largely online since, however, with full outages remaining relatively rare.
