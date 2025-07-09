Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One man is dead and two more are injured after they were attacked by a swarm of bees while working at a retirement home in Arizona.

The incident occurred Monday around 9:30 a.m. at a senior living facility in Scottsdale, Arizona, as two of the men were up on a lift attempting to “remove stucco from a side column near the roof area,” said police.

As they scrambled down and away from the insects, the other workers saw that their colleague Nicolas Lopez Soto, 65, was unconscious, ABC15 reported.

Soto was taken to safety and CPR was performed at the scene. He was rushed to a local hospital by a responding fire crew.

Soto was pronounced dead by medical staff just after 10:15 a.m., said Scottsdale Police Officer Aaron Bolin in a statement.

open image in gallery One man has died in Arizona after he was stung all over his body Monday ( Getty Images )

His cause of death remains under investigation, authorities said.

Police shared that Soto was fully clothed, wearing a T-shirt, jeans, and boots when he was stung across his body.

Both the exposed and unexposed areas of his skin had “numerous” stings, police said.

The two other workers were stung dozens of times between them but are expected to make full recoveries.

A beekeeper was scheduled to attend the premises the following day to remove the hive, Officer Bolin said.

open image in gallery A 65-year-old worker has died after being attacked by bees while working at a job at Vi senior living facility (pictured) ( Google Maps )

The average person can safely tolerate 10 stings per pound of body weight, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

This means that although 500 stings can kill a child, the average adult should be able to withstand more than 1100 stings.

Arizona Bee Kings founder Aaron Lorti said that bee attacks of this nature are common in heat waves.

“These bees are very active and very aggressive... They are very aggressive, very territorial, and if something sets them off, they will attack. When one stings you, they will leave a scent on your skin that tells everyone else to attack,” he told Fox Phoenix.

Experts advise wearing light-colored clothing, not panicking, turning on lights, and covering your face, as well as never attempting to remove hives yourself, as the most practical steps to aid in avoiding being stung.

An investigation by the Scottsdale PD and the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner is now underway.