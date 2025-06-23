Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man gets life in prison for triple killings at Phoenix apartment that was set on fire

An Arizona man was sentenced Monday to life prison in the killings of three people at a Phoenix apartment that was set on fire

Via AP news wire
Monday 23 June 2025 18:03 EDT
Apartment Fire Triple Killing
Apartment Fire Triple Killing

An Arizona man was sentenced Monday to life prison in the killings of three people at a Phoenix apartment that was set on fire.

Chase Scott Christman, 31, of Mesa had previously pleaded guilty to murder and robbery charges stemming from the July 2024 deaths of Merissa Honeycutt, 27; Anthony Frederickson Ceccarelli, 25; and Samuel Lott, 37.

Prosecutors say Christman had gone to the apartment in Phoenix’s Ahwatukee area to get drugs and steal money.

R.J. Parker, an attorney representing Christman, didn’t return a phone call from The Associated Press.

The bodies were found by firefighters who responded to a blaze at the apartment. Authorities said the bodies and the apartment weren’t significantly damaged in the fire.

Neighbors told investigators they heard screaming coming from the apartment. Police say one victim was fatally stabbed, another was shot to death and another was both shot and stabbed.

Authorities say the victims likely fought back during the violent attacks and that Christman had cuts on his hands when he was arrested. Prosecutors say blood found in the apartment was matched with Christman’s DNA.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in