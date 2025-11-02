Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Woman receives human ‘arms and fingers’ instead of medicine she ordered in the mail, coroner says

The woman received an unexpected package this Halloween

Graig Graziosi
in Washington, D.C.
Sunday 02 November 2025 15:04 EST
Comments
Related video: Human remains recovered from northern Arizona mountain

A woman in Kentucky expecting to open a box full of medicine instead found a pair of human arms and a number of human fingers on ice.

Shocked by her discovery, she called 911. Scott Daniel, the coroner for Christian County, Kentucky, traveled to her home to retrieve the human remains, the New York Times reports.

Daniel took the twos arms and four fingers to the local morgue. On Tuesday, a courier removed the remains, though its unclear where they were taken.

About a day after receiving the digits, the woman finally received her medicine.

The package was sent from Nashville, and was supposed to be delivered to a school or hospital in the city for surgical training, Daniel told the Times.

A woman in Kentucky received a package she thought was her medicine, but instead found it contained human body parts intended for a surgical training program
A woman in Kentucky received a package she thought was her medicine, but instead found it contained human body parts intended for a surgical training program (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The parts inside the package were from four different individuals.

The courier who delivered the package, or woman who received them, have not been identified.

In response to a question about the source of the body parts, Daniel said he "didn't ask."

“I mean, I’d assume, obviously, I think they came from cadavers that had been donated," he told the Times.

Daniel said he believes the woman who received the parts "did the right thing" by calling 911 and reporting the discovery.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in