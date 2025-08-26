Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Mystery grows after dozens of piles of cremated human remains are found just outside of Las Vegas

Officials confirmed the piles found were human cremated remains.

Isabel Keane
in New York
Tuesday 26 August 2025 10:45 EDT
Comments
Piles of cremated human remains were found along U.S. Route 95, which links Reno and Las Vegas, on Monday, according to reports.
Piles of cremated human remains were found along U.S. Route 95, which links Reno and Las Vegas, on Monday, according to reports. (AFP via Getty Images)

About 70 piles of cremated human remains mysteriously appeared on the side of a dirt road just outside Las Vegas, according to reports.

The disturbing discovery was made on Monday near the rural community of Searchlight, located about an hour south of the Las Vegas Valley off U.S. Route 95, 8 News Now reported.

A source told the news station they stumbled upon the piles and provided a photo of the grisly scene. The Bureau of Land Management has since opened an investigation into the mysterious finding.

An official confirmed to 8 News Now that the piles consist of human cremated remains. Though the “ashes” are actually pulverized bone left over after a person is cremated, according to the report.

The concerning discovery was made just outside the rural community of Searchlight.
The concerning discovery was made just outside the rural community of Searchlight. (Alamy/PA)
Nevada law doesn’t prohibit a person from scattering ashes on public land, and people also aren’t prohibited from scattering cremated remains.

The “commercial distribution of cremated remains,” however, is not allowed, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

It was not immediately clear where the piles of cremated human ashes came from, or if they were left on the road on purpose.

The Bureau of Land Management and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately return a request for comment from The Independent.

