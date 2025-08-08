OutKick host celebrates sex toys being thrown on WNBA courts: ‘It is funny’ and a ‘good time’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

While WNBA coaches and players plead with fans to stop throwing fluorescent sex toys onto the court during games, conservative sports pundit Dan Dakich urged the women’s basketball league to “embrace” the trend because “it’s funny” and not at all “dangerous.”

Dakich, who hosts a podcast for the Fox-owned right-wing sports outlet OutKick, appeared on Fox News Friday and was asked to weigh in on the growing number of incidents where green sex toys are being thrown toward players during WNBA games.

Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer, who said he was unaware of this story until recently due to his current assignment in the Middle East, teed up the question by airing a clip of Los Angeles Sparks coach Lynne Roberts blasting the ongoing stunt as “ridiculous” and a danger to player safety.

“I think it’s really stupid,” Roberts said after Tuesday night’s win over the Indiana Fever. During that game, yet another sex toy was tossed on the court and landed right by the feet of Fever star Sophie Cunningham.

“Well, two things. One, it is ridiculous,” Dakich reacted. “But you want attention, and as your league gets bigger, these are the kinds of things that are gonna happen. You go to an NFL game or a major league baseball game – occasionally, dudes are running onto the field, grabbing the football, running on naked. As your league expands, it expands to more people, which means more morons.”

open image in gallery OutKick podcast host Dan Dakich insists that sex toys being thrown onto WNBA courts aren't dangerous while calling on the league to ‘embrace’ the pranks. ( Fox News )

While acknowledging that WNBA games are a “great experience” for kids and that he “hates for families to have to explain to a little girl what the hell was just thrown on the court,” Dakich chuckled that he “personally thinks it's funny” and he wishes the league “would embrace it.”

Additionally, he took issue with players and coaches expressing concern for personal safety over the rubber sex toys being thrown in their direction during gameplay.

“It’s not dangerous,” the ex-coach insisted. “I’ve been on basketball courts since 1969 and had stuff thrown at me at Purdue and Ohio State and other places when I played at Indiana. Nothing about it is dangerous! So get that out of the way!”

He continued: “It is funny. The betting markets are on it. People are having a good time with it. Sophie Cunningham, one of the stars of the Fever, is laughing about it! I wish they would laugh about it.”

Indeed, Cunningham did recently joke about the incidents on her podcast, prompting Dakich’s OutKick colleagues to praise her for “showing the Libs how to properly handle something.” At the same time, though, Cunningham had previously tweeted for fans to “stop throwing d**** on the court…you’re going to hurt one of us,” only for a sex toy to nearly hit her five days later.

And while Cunningham poked fun at the situation on her podcast, she also expressed frustration about the pranks on that same episode and noted that it undermined the league’s efforts to gain legitimacy with the American public.

“The bounce that thing had! I just know how things go viral now. If that thing came from the rafters or bows and just slapped me right in the face, that would be what I’d be known for for life,” she said. “Everyone’s trying to make sure the W is not a joke and it’s taken seriously, and then that happens. I’m like, ‘How are we ever going to get taken seriously?’”

open image in gallery WNBA star Sophie Cunningham has both laughed about it and asked fans to stop with the ‘pranks.’ ( Getty Images )

Multiple men have now been arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, public indecency and indecent exposure for throwing the sex toys on the court, which have now occurred in at least four games. It also appears that the incidents could be linked to a cryptocurrency group’s scheme to pump up the value of a meme coin.

According to The Athletic, Green D**** Coin was created on July 28 – a day before the first incident occurred at a WNBA game. The coin’s value has now tripled in worth. During a live audiostream on X during the Sparks-Fever game on Tuesday night, members of the crypto group celebrated when Cunningham was nearly hit with the sex toy.

“That is literally the best case scenario that we could possibly imagine,” one member said, noting that Cunningham had urged fans to stop throwing d**** days earlier.

“This is empowering to every f****** crypto community to start thinking outside the box. Get creative and f—ing do something that makes people actually laugh. Memecoins should make you laugh,” another person declared. “The whole mission with this was focus on making an impact in crypto culture.”

Still, while the league is calling for the stunts to end due to safety reasons and players and coaches are calling the pranks “demeaning and insulting,” not to mention misogynistic, MAGA world continues to applaud the throwing of sex toys at female athletes.

Donald Trump Jr., who prides himself as the “general in the meme wars,” posted a mocked-up image of his father throwing a green sex toy onto a WNBA court from atop the White House. “Posted without further comment,” the presidential scion wrote.