A Wisconsin father-of-three who allegedly faked his death after vanishing during a kayaking trip and fleeing to Europe said he is “safe,” but has not yet decided to come home from the mystery location.

Ryan Borgwardt was reported missing by his family on August 12 when he didn’t return home from his trip to Dodge Memorial Park in Green Lake, leaving behind an overturned kayak and life jacket, leading responders to believe that he had drowned.

However, last week, the 45-year-old began making contact with police after investigators connected with a woman who speaks Russian, Green Lake County Sheriff Mark Podoll said at a news conference on Thursday.

The sheriff showed a muffled selfie-style video that Borgwardt sent to the police at an undisclosed location, which the kayaker claimed was filmed on the morning of November 11.

“I’m in my apartment,” he says in the clip seen by The Independent, panning around a nondescript room, before adding: “I am safe, secure, no problem.”

open image in gallery Ryan Borgwardt made contact with police via video message and said he’s ‘safe’ but won’t reveal his mystery location ( Green Lake County Sheriff's Office )

“Hope this works,” he concludes as he stops the camera rolling.

Podoll noted that making contact with Borgwardt through the woman “was a big turning point”.

“The great news is we know that he is alive and well,” the sheriff said. “The bad news is we don’t know where Ryan exactly is and he has not yet decided to return home.”

Since making contact, Podoll said authorities have “had nearly daily communications” with Borgwardt. No criminal charges have been filed.

The mysterious case began when authorities found Borgwardt’s vehicle and trailer parked in the lot and a capsized kayak in the western part of the lake where the water is around 220 feet deep, according to the Green Lake County Sheriff‘s Office.

open image in gallery Borgwardt faked his disappearance and fled to Europe, police say ( Green Lake County Sheriff‘s Office )

A fisherman found Borgwardt’s fishing rod in the same lake and his tackle box containing a wallet, keys, and a license.

His wife, who he last had contact with on August 11, feared he had drowned.

The search for his body went on for more than 50 days, with divers scouring the lake on several occasions.

However, in a bizarre twist, it’s believed that the father-of-three staged the accident and then fled the country for Europe, Sheriff Podoll said during a press conference on November 8.

While searching Borgwardt’s electronic devices for clues, they discovered that he had been communicating with a woman from Uzbekistan online before leaving for the kayaking trip.

He had also opened a new bank account, obtained a new passport before leaving his original one at home, and then wiped his computer.

According to officials, Borgwardt’s alleged plot had been in the making for at least seven months, revealing that it started when he purchased a $375,000 life insurance policy.

The Independent has contacted the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office for more information.